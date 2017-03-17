Nocturama (2016)
Uncertain Glory (2017)
The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Raw (2016)
Lost in Paris (2016)
Zoology (2016)
Glory (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Lost in Paris (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FESTIVALS France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

It’s all about the music at Aubagne

by 

- The 18th edition of Europe’s only festival dedicated entirely to film scores and young filmmakers unspools from 20-25 March

It’s all about the music at Aubagne

With the UK’s Rachel Portman, the first woman ever to have won an Oscar for Best Original Score back in 1997, as guest of honour, the 18th Aubagne International Film Festival, Europe’s only gathering dedicated entirely to film scores and promoting young film creators, will kick off on Monday 20 March. 

Ten titles have been selected for the fiction feature competition, including three French movies: A Taste of Ink [+see also:
trailer
film focus
interview: Morgan Simon
film profile] by Morgan Simon (original score by Selim Aymard and Julien Krug), Grand froid by Gérard Pautonnier (co-produced by Belgium and Poland; set to be released in French theatres on 28 June; music by Christophe Julien) and Souffler plus fort que la mer by Marine Place (music by Emile Parisien – on general release from 10 May).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Other titles in the running are Waldstille [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Martijn Maria Smits
film profile] by the Netherlands’ Martijn Maria Smits (music by Rutger Reinders), Flemish Heaven [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Peter Monsaert
film profile] by Belgium’s Peter Monsaert (music by Frederic Van de Moortel), Tonic Immobility [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by his fellow countrywoman Nathalie Teirlinck (co-produced by the Netherlands and Denmark; music by John Parish), Mellow Mud [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Elina Vaska
interview: Renars Vimba
film profile] by Latvian director Renars Vimba (original score by Eriks Esenvalds) and two features hailing from Germany: Rocket Perelman by Oliver Alaluukas (music by D Glatzel, I Galiot and R Pilgram) and Jonathan [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Piotr J Lewandowski (music by Lenny Mockridge). The line-up is rounded off by the Canadian title 1:54 by Yan England (music by C Nation, M Lafontaine, R Reed and T Buron). 

Also of note on the programme are a competition comprising 77 short films (17 animations, six documentaries and 50 fiction titles hailing from 31 countries, 48 of which have original scores) and “cartes blanches” granted to three European festivals (the Czech Republic’s Brno 16, Germany’s Oberhausen and Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato).

This edition’s master class will be led by Jérôme Lemonnier (a regular collaborator with director Denis Dercourt, and who also recently composed the score for Ceasefire [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Emmanuel Courcol – set to be released in France on 19 April), whereas the Music Lesson will be taught by Nathaniel Méchaly (who has the score for The Grandmaster [+see also:
trailer
film profile] under his belt, among others). Finally, a number of Q&As are also on the agenda, including with French actress-director Noémie Lvovsky, Romanian-born filmmaker Radu Mihaileanu and his French-Algerian colleague Lyes Salem.

(Translated from French)

 

comments
CASI HECHO Home
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Doc Spring