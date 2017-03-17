Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah and Stijn Coninx chosen during the latest Screen Flanders session

by Aurore Engelen

17/03/2017 - Screen Flanders will be investing a total of €1.45 million, to be shared among a selection of nine Belgian and international audiovisual productions

For its third session of 2016, Screen Flanders will be backing Belgian films such as the upcoming movie by Stijn Coninckx and Patser by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, in addition to a number of international co-productions, like The Angel Makers by British director Jon Amiel, which is toplined by Mad Men star Christina Hendricks and Emily Watson, and the Belgian-Swedish crime series Hassel.

Four of the nine projects accepted are Belgian. We have exceedingly high hopes for Patser, the third film by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, in the wake of the hugely successful Black and their trip to the US to shoot the pilot of the series Snowfall, among others. This new film, another thriller, will be aggressive to say the least, and will unfold in the drug underworld, depicting four deadbeats from the ‘t Kiel neighbourhood in Antwerp willing to do whatever it takes to become legendary gangsters. They rush headlong into full-on gang warfare, allowing themselves to get caught up in a whirlwind of crime that has repercussions as far away as Colombia. The start of principal photography is slated for early May, and the film will again be produced by A Team Productions and co-produced by 10:80 Films, the company created by Nabil Ben Yadir (Blind Spot , La Marche , Les Barons ) and Benoît Roland (Wrong Men Production).

The other eagerly awaited comeback is that of Stijn Coninx (Soeur Sourire , Marina ), especially as he is working on a project that he has been sitting on for quite some time, Niet Schieten, based on the news stories about the Nivelles Gang, or the Brabant killers, which were the talk of the town in Belgium at the time. The film is being staged by Eyeworks. The other Belgian projects receiving backing are Coureur by Kenneth Mercken, the story of a young Flemish racing cyclist who puts his life on hold to become the very best, produced by Czar, and which is actually being directed by a former racing cyclist (the film obtained the Best Pitch Award at the first edition of Flanders Next), and Rosie & Moussa by Dorothée van den Berghe, produced by Caviar.

The international co-productions getting backing are the aforementioned The Angel Makers by Jon Amiel (UK), Electric Girl by Ziska Riemann (Germany), Fenix by Shariff Korver (the Netherlands), Grenslanders by Erik de Bruyn (the Netherlands) and Hassel by Amir Chamdin and Eshref Reybrouck (Sweden).

(Translated from French)