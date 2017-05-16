M-Appeal sets off for Cannes with a handful of exciting titles

by Birgit Heidsiek

16/05/2017 - The Berlin-based sales company is about to hit the Croisette touting films by Natalia Santa, Özgün Özçelik and Jakob M Erwa

At the forefront of the line-up that Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal will be presenting at the Cannes Film Festival is the Colombian drama The Dragon Defense by Natalia Santa, which will have its world premiere in the Directors' Fortnight. Produced by Galaxia 311, the film tells the story of three old friends in downtown Bogotá: a chess player, a watchmaker who refuses to close down his shop, and a Spanish homeopath obsessed with poker. They spend their days between a legendary chess club, a casino and a coffee shop. But when their comfortable everyday life is put at risk, they are forced to take a chance.

Among the newest acquisitions by M-Appeal is the US drama Easy Living by Adam Keleman, about a neurotic but charming make-up saleswoman. In the daytime, she confidently touts make-up products to her clients, while at night she hangs out at bars, picking up men. When her attempts to open a salon begin to unravel, she is forced to take control of her life in a dramatic turn of events.

In the award-winning Turkish drama Inflame by Ceylan Özgün Özçelik, a news-channel employee has been having the same nightmare for quite some time, which leads her to doubt whether her parents were indeed killed in a car crash 20 years ago or whether they died in another, horrific way.

In the German film Center of My World by Jakob M Erwa, a teenage boy realises that he first has to deal with the problems of his past in order to deal with the issues of his present. The movie has already proven popular, winning various audience awards as well as accolades for best actor and best director at numerous festivals.

Among the other titles in M-Appeal’s line-up are the Caribbean drama Play the Devil by Maria Govan, the British coming-of-age drama Butterfly Kisses by Rafael Kapelinski and Marcelo Caetano’s Body Electric, about a young factory worker in São Paulo who divides his days between working in a cloth factory and having fleeting encounters with other men.