The Match Factory boasts a strong Cannes slate

by Birgit Heidsiek

16/05/2017 - The German sales agent’s current line-up includes several powerful political films

German sales agent The Match Factory is all set to head to the Cannes Film Festival with a strong line-up that includes the Cannes competition films In the Fade by Fatih Akin and Jupiter’s Moon by Kornél Mundruczó, as well as further titles in Un Certain Regard, the Directors’ Fortnight, the Critics’ Week and Cannes Classics. In the Fade by Turkish-German writer-director Akin stars Diane Kruger as a caring mother who is seeking justice after she loses her husband and her child in a bomb attack. Hungarian writer-director Mundruczó is another regular at Cannes; in Jupiter’s Moon, he tells the story of a young immigrant who is shot while illegally crossing a border.

Meanwhile, Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who had been arrested while making a film in his home country, is now out on bail. In his Un Certain Regard entry A Man of Integrity, he tells the story of a family father and fish farmer who feels the pressure when a private company with close links to the government and local authorities takes control of nearly every aspect of life in the region. Another filmmaker who was imprisoned was Turkish writer, director, actor and producer Yılmaz Güney, who won the Palme d'Or for Yol in 1982 before he passed away in 1984. Now, 35 years after his grand victory, Yol - The Full Version, which tells six stories about Turkish and Kurdish prisoners, will be shown in Cannes Classics.

The Match Factory will present three movies in the Directors' Fortnight. In Alive in France, Abel Ferrara headlines a series of concerts and a film retrospective in France dedicated to the songs and music from his movies. Meanwhile, Intruder by Italian filmmaker Leonardo Di Costanzo is set in present-day Naples, where a social worker on the front line of the daily war against criminal mentality is faced with a moral choice that could potentially destroy the meaning of her work and her life forever. Another drama from Italy comes in the guise of Pure Hearts by Roberto De Paolis, in which a 17-year-old girl has to take a vow of chastity before marriage, which has serious repercussions.

Finally, in the Critics’ Week entry Sicilian Ghost Story by Italian writer-directors Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza, a girl in a small village is so in love with her classmate that she refuses to accept his mysterious disappearance.