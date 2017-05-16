Wild Bunch on top form again at Cannes

by Fabien Lemercier

16/05/2017 - With four hopefuls for the Palme d'Or and seven titles in the Official Selection, the French sales agent will once again be in a strong position on the Croisette

French-German international sales agent Wild Bunch is ready for action with another superb line-up at the Film Market of the 70th Cannes Film Festival (17-28 May): the firm will be playing four aces in the official competition, with Redoubtable by France’s Michel Hazanavicius, Rodin by his fellow countryman Jacques Doillon, Loveless by Russia’s Andrey Zvivyagintsev (co-produced with Russia by France, Belgium and Germany) and A Gentle Creature by Ukraine’s Sergei Loznitsa. Interestingly, the latter film, based on a short story by Dostoyevsky, was executive-produced by Paris-based outfit Slot Machine and co-produced by Arte France Cinema, GP Cinema Company (Russia), Looks Filmproduktionen (Germany), Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania), Wild at Art and Graniet Film (Netherlands), as well as Solar Media Entertainment (Ukraine).

As a reminder, ever since it was created, Wild Bunch has always (apart from in 2005) had at least one movie vying for the Palme d'Or: seven in 2006, six in 2013, five in 2015 and 2016, four in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2009 and 2014, three in 2000, 2011 and 2012, two in 2004 and 2010, and one in 2007.

The team managed by Vincent Maraval and headed up by Eva Diederix will also be selling three other features accepted into the Official Selection, especially Ismael’s Ghosts by Arnaud Desplechin, which will be the opening film of this year’s edition of Cannes, and boasts a cast including Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Mathieu Amalric. The line-up also includes Before We Vanish by Japan’s Kiyoshi Kurosawa, which will be presented in Un Certain Regard, and the documentary 12 jours by Raymond Depardon, set to be unveiled as a special screening.

Wild Bunch has just announced a couple of additions to its slate: The Third Murder by Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda (sales shared with Gaga Corporation), which will go on general release in Japan on 9 September, and Beats by Brian Welsh, a movie revolving around two Scottish brothers at the heart of the rave-party movement in the early 1990s (a project being staged by Rosetta Productions, with Steven Soderbergh serving as line producer, which will be sold by Wild Bunch and Altitude Film – see the news).

Interestingly, via Insiders (which it has a 45% stake in), Wild Bunch is also involved in the US sales company IMR International, whose Cannes line-up includes You Were Never Really Here by Scottish director Lynne Ramsay, which will be duking it out for the Palme d'Or; Wind River by US filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, which will have its premiere in Un Certain Regard; The Sisters Brothers by Jacques Audiard, the shoot for which will kick off this summer, toplined by Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal; and Kings by French-Turkish director Deniz Gamze Ergüven (currently in post-production, with Halle Berry and Daniel Craig among the cast).

At the Film Market, Wild Bunch will also press on with pre-sales for a number of films in post-production, such as The Image Book by Jean-Luc Godard, My Son by Christian Carion (see the article), K.O. by Fabrice Gobert (sales based on a promo reel – see the article), Endangered Species by Gilles Bourdos (see the article), The Racer and the Jailbird by Belgium’s Michaël R Roskam and the animated film Dilili in Paris by Michel Ocelot, as well as some titles in pre-production, such as Racine by Philippe Godeau (toplined by Omar Sy), the doc Prince: Pop Live by Mathieu Bitton and Raoul Taburin by Pierre Godeau.

(Translated from French)