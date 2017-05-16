Bestselling Wildwitch series of books to become a family movie

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

16/05/2017 - Director Kaspar Munk is filming the story of a city girl who discovers she belongs to an old genus of wild witches with a close connection to nature and animals

Since You & Me Forever (2012), which the Danish Film Academy awarded as Best Feature for Children and Young Audiences, Danish director Kaspar Munk has worked on five different television series. However, now he has started principal photography in Hungary for his return to the cinema, Wildwitch, a €4.6 million family adventure based on a character from Danish author Lene Kaaberbøl’s books, and being produced by Copenhagen’s Good Company Films.

Kaaberbøl, whose The Shamer’s Daughter (2000) was adapted for a musical (2012), then for Danish director Kenneth Kainz’s award-winning feature (2015), published her Wildwitch series from 2010-2014; the books went on to become bestsellers not only in Denmark, but also in Germany and the UK. It portrays 12-year-old Clara, who thought she was an ordinary city girl but discovers that she belongs to an old genus of wild witches with a close connection to nature and animals. One day, Clara is attacked by a big black cat and becomes seriously ill; her mother decides to take her to her sister Isa, whom they have not seen for many years – she is a wild witch who lives in the woods with her dog Tumpe and her wild animal friend, the owl Tutu. Clara finds out that she is also wild, and the cat that attacked her was in fact her animal friend trying to protect her from the evil witch Kimæra, who is still after her. She then embarks on a dangerous voyage where she must use her new powers to fight back.

Danish screenwriters Bo Hr Hansen and Poul Berg have delivered the script for Wildwitch, in which newcomer Gerda Lie Kaas plays the lead as Clara, flanked by a cast including Sonja Richter, Signe Egholm, Kirsten Olesen and May Lifschitz. Good Company’s Anni Faurbye Fernandez and Stinna Lassen are producing in collaboration with Danish commercial broadcaster TV2, the UK’s Nevision, Sweden’s Yellow Bird, Norway’s Cinenord Kidstory and Hungary’s Proton, among others. Nordisk Film will handle the Nordic distribution (the premiere is scheduled for 11 October 2018), while Denmark’s TrustNordisk is charge of the international sales.