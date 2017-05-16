Hungarian film at Cannes

by Fabien Lemercier

16/05/2017 - Jupiter’s Moon in competition, co-production Out in Un Certain Regard and a number of titles at the market, as we wait for news from Laszlo Nemes

The Film Market of the 70th Cannes Film Festival (being held from 17 to 28 May) should deliver some good results for Hungarian film, which this year has two titles in the Official Selection, whilst the international sales division of the Hungarian National Film Fund will be negotiating for several other films.

With Jupiter’s Moon Kornél Mundruczó is back for the third time in the Official Selection at Cannes after Delta in 2008 and Tender Son – The Frankenstein Project in 2010. The filmmaker also featured in Un Certain Regard in 2005 with Joan and in 2014 with White God (which took home the section’s main award). Produced by Proton Cinema with German company The Match Factory Productions as co-producer (which is also handling international sales - read news) and the support of Eurimages and the Hungarian National Film Fund, his latest opus centres around a young migrant who is injured as he illegally crosses a border, discovering that he can levitate. The feature will be distributed in France by Pyramide.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Hungary was also co-producer, via Ferenc Pusztai for KMH Film Productions, of debut Slovak feature Out by György Kristóf, which will have its world premiere in Un Certain Regard. Being sold by Cercamon, the film will be distributed in France by Arizona, which is also one of the film’s co-producers along with the Czech Republic and Latvia.

Also worth mentioning is the inclusion of Invisibly by Áron Szentpéteri among the 16 film school films in the Cinéfondation selection.

At the Film Market, the international sales team of the Hungarian National Film Fund, headed up by Kaudia Androsovits, will be backing the market premiere of Kincsem - Bet on Revenge by Gabor Herendi, which recently took the national box-office by storm (see news article). Its line-up also includes two new films being sold on the basis of trailers: The Perfect Murderer by József Pacskovszky (see article) and Brazils by the pair Csaba M. Kiss - Gábor Rohonyi (see article). Finally, sales will continue for 1945 by Ferenc Török (discovered in the Panorama section of the Berlinale) and Strangled by Arpad Sopsits (the success story of this year’s Hungarian Film Awards).

Last but not least, it’s a safe bet that we can expect an official announcement at Cannes on Sunset, the second feature by Laszlo Nemes after the extraordinary Son of Saul (which won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2015). A few weeks before filming is set to begin, the filmmaker has already leaked the identity of his two lead actors: Hungarian actress Juli Jakab and Romanian actor Vlad Ivanov. As for the screenplay, the main outline of this has been known since the project passed through the Torino Film Lab and the Groupe Ouest Script Lab. The film’s story takes place in 1913 and centres around a young seamstress who grows up in an orphanage, and travels to Budapest to the hat shop that was owned by her deceased parents and is now run by a former partner of theirs. There she learns that she has a brother, and sets off in search of him, discovering many secrets along the way as the country prepares for the chaos of war. Produced by Gábor Sipos for Laokoon Cinema, Sunset was co-produced by Films Distribution, which will handle international sales.

(Translated from French)