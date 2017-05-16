The NIFFF announces the delectable programme for NIFFF Extended

by Giorgia Del Don

16/05/2017 - Far-reaching with increasingly diverse productions, the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival broaches fantastic creation from all angles

As we wait for the titles of the films that will make up the official selection, the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival whets our appetites by announcing the programme of its not-to-be-missed NIFFF EXTENDED, a multidisciplinary programme that breaks down the barriers between different forms of expression.

The aim of the programme, which is completely free and runs in parallel to the festival itself, is to offer a space for reflection (and create a network of contacts) in which to discuss the challenges facing “fantastic” culture. This in different (although complementary) fields, such as digital creation, audiovisual screenwriting and contemporary literature. A hundred or so Swiss and international experts discussing the future of the fantastic genre will be the driving force behind this extensive project. Among them are the influential Ted Schilowitz from Futurist 20th Century Fox, who will chair a conference entitled “The impact of immersive forms of media on narratives” followed by a debate with three European specialists: Domenico La Porta, Emmanuel Cuénod and Fabienne Tsai, and Swiss professional Pascal Conicella from Kenzan Studios (Geneva) who will be participating in Storywords, dedicated to the impact of new technologies on the production of fantastic screenplays.

Also not to be missed is the important GSGS’17 (Gamification & Serious Game) symposium, which will be attended by no fewer than 50 Swiss and international experts from the academic and production worlds. Playful yet professional, the GSGS’17 will focus on the technical, training, environmental, management and communication challenges facing games and gamification.

For more information on the programme of the festival, click here.

(Translated from Italian)