CANNES 2017 Industry

The European Film Forum goes to Cannes

- The discussions held at the French festival on 22 May will focus on the future of the MEDIA programme after 2020, its architecture and priorities

The European Film Forum goes to Cannes

After Berlin and Vilnius, the European Film Forum will travel to the 70th Cannes Film Festival on 22 May. In the context of the mid-term review of the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, the discussions in Cannes will focus on the future of the MEDIA programme after 2020, its architecture and priorities. In addition to the main conference, the European Film Forum will also feature a dense programme of roundtable discussions and panels with representative of audiovisual industry and policy makers. More widely, like last year, showcase events will be organised at the Creative Europe MEDIA stand throughout the Festival. 

The 2017 edition of the European Film Forum in Cannes will take place from 14:30 to 17:30 at Salon des Ambassadeurs, Palais des Festivals, welcoming director Agnieszka Holland, Giuseppe Abbamonte (Director Media policy at DG CONNECT, European Commission), Ira Deutchman (Professor, School of the Arts Film Program at Columbia University), and Lucia Recalde (Head of the "Audiovisual Industry and Media Support programmes" unit at DG CONNECT, European Commission), as well many more proeminent industry representatives, financiers and managers.

The panels, entitled Evolving financing models: what role for MEDIA? and Highlight on increasing market shares and audiences for European creations will put the focus on these timely topics. The roundtable discussions, Exporting outside Europe: how to better promote and distribute European films in the world and Which financial instruments to scale up independent production and distribution companies?, are set to tackle the best methods to strengthen European cinema. The panels Discover new business and creative opportunities: co-production and distribution Europe-Africa and How to improve and enhance the distribution and co-productions between Argentina and Europe will address new business opportunities in other territories. The forum will also include the conference New perspectives for subtitling in Europe.

Lastly, showcase events featuring projects supported by Creative Europe MEDIA programme will take place at the MEDIA stand throughout the whole festival.

For more information, click here.

 

