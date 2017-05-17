Ilian Djevelekov in post-production with his second feature, Omnipresent

by Stefan Dobroiu

17/05/2017 - The Miramar Film project will be released domestically in October

In 2011, his first feature, Love.net, was the most popular domestic release, taking more than 200,000 admissions, and now Ilian Djevelekov is ready to bask in the limelight again with Omnipresent, his second feature. The Miramar Film project was co-produced by Nova Television and will wrap post-production at the end of June, in preparation for a release across more than 50 screens in mid-October. Miramar Film is distributing in cooperation with LENTA, the distribution arm of Nova Television.

The screenplay, written by Matey Konstantinov and Ilian Djevelekov, centres on Emil (Velislav Pavlov), the owner of an advertising agency who becomes obsessed with spying on his family, friends and employees via hidden cameras. His endeavour will end in total disaster, teaching him the lesson that certain secrets should never be uncovered.

Omnipresent was shot over 39 days in August and September 2016, with Emil Christov serving as DoP. The budget amounts to approximately €880,000, and the Bulgarian National Film Center supported the project with approximately €520,000.

Director-screenwriter Djevelekov tells Cineuropa that he wanted to “address issues regarding the limits of personal space in today’s world. Where are the boundaries, and how do we, as a society, determine them? The path of my character through this uncharted experience is a dramatic one, although there are some amusing situations he stumbles upon. People do all kinds of things when no one is watching...” Djevelekov also says that surrounding his protagonist with a plethora of supporting characters allowed him to explore the issue from many points of view.