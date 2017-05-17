Can't Say Goodbye (2017)
Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Son of Sofia (2017)
Holding Hands (2017)
The Divine Order by Petra Volpe
Uncertain Glory (2017)
Saint George (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Holding Hands (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Bulgaria

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Ilian Djevelekov in post-production with his second feature, Omnipresent

by 

- The Miramar Film project will be released domestically in October

Ilian Djevelekov in post-production with his second feature, Omnipresent
Ilian Djevelekov (right) on the set with Vesela Babinova and Velislav Pavlov

In 2011, his first feature, Love.net, was the most popular domestic release, taking more than 200,000 admissions, and now Ilian Djevelekov is ready to bask in the limelight again with Omnipresent, his second feature. The Miramar Film project was co-produced by Nova Television and will wrap post-production at the end of June, in preparation for a release across more than 50 screens in mid-October. Miramar Film is distributing in cooperation with LENTA, the distribution arm of Nova Television.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The screenplay, written by Matey Konstantinov and Ilian Djevelekov, centres on Emil (Velislav Pavlov), the owner of an advertising agency who becomes obsessed with spying on his family, friends and employees via hidden cameras. His endeavour will end in total disaster, teaching him the lesson that certain secrets should never be uncovered.

Omnipresent was shot over 39 days in August and September 2016, with Emil Christov serving as DoP. The budget amounts to approximately €880,000, and the Bulgarian National Film Center supported the project with approximately €520,000.

Director-screenwriter Djevelekov tells Cineuropa that he wanted to “address issues regarding the limits of personal space in today’s world. Where are the boundaries, and how do we, as a society, determine them? The path of my character through this uncharted experience is a dramatic one, although there are some amusing situations he stumbles upon. People do all kinds of things when no one is watching...” Djevelekov also says that surrounding his protagonist with a plethora of supporting characters allowed him to explore the issue from many points of view.

 

comments
Lazio Cannes
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Cannes NEXT