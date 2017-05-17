Can't Say Goodbye (2017)
INDUSTRY Netherlands

Official 2016 Dutch film industry data unveiled

by 

- The bittersweet figures reveal that the market share of local films decreased to 12.3% in 2016

Official 2016 Dutch film industry data unveiled
Soof 2 by Esmé Lammers

The Netherlands Film Fund has just released its “Film Facts & Figures” on the local film industry for 2016, and its conclusions are bittersweet.

When it comes to production and financing, in 2016, the Netherlands Film Fund supported 666 projects (out of 1,370 applications) with grants, investing a total of €51.2 million. The share of total Fund support in released Dutch feature films increased from 34.8% to 41%. At the same time, the Film Production Incentive scheme, which has been in operation since 2014, boasted significant increases in both Dutch production spend and international production activity coming to the Netherlands, as already revealed by a previous survey (read more).

As for admissions, the market share of domestic films in the Netherlands only reached 12.3% in 2016, as against 18.8% in 2015. It was mainly more commercial films that suffered from this audience decrease. On the other hand, and on a more positive note, local arthouse movies managed to double their audience numbers, while documentaries tripled theirs.

The number of Dutch features (including minority co-productions) released also fell from 55 in 2015 to 51 in 2016 – although the average audience size, of about 122,795, stayed at roughly the same level as in 2015 (122,626).

Finally, the most-seen Dutch title was Soof 2 by Esmé Lammers, which took 542,000 admissions in 2016 and has already notched up another 355,000 in 2017. 

 

