The CNC strongly positioned in the Cannes showcase

by Fabien Lemercier

17/05/2017 - 20 films supported by the advance on receipts and 13 features backed by World Cinema Support have found a home in the various Cannes selections

Fostering international co-productions and backing the very best in French arthouse film, particularly that made by the younger generations, through selective support schemes: the strategic approach of the CNC is once again borne out by the various selections of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, which gets going today. Indeed, 33 of the features that have been selected for the Cannes line-up received production support from the CNC.

Twenty of these benefited from an advance on receipts, three of which are in competition: Rodin by Jacques Doillon, Happy End by Michael Haneke and BPM (Beats Per Minute) by Robin Campillo. Also on the list are the features that will open the festival itself, the Un Certain Regard selection and the Directors’ Fortnight – respectively, Ismael’s Ghosts by Arnaud Desplechin, Barbara by Mathieu Amalric and Let the Sunshine In by Claire Denis. They are joined by some other great names of French cinema, with Lover for a Day by Philippe Garrel in the Directors’ Fortnight, and in the official selection the documentaries Visages, villages by Agnès Varda and JR (out of competition), The Venerable W. by Barbet Schroeder and Napalm by Claude Lanzmann as special screenings, plus Golden Years by André Téchiné, which will unspool as a tribute screening as part of the gathering’s 70th anniversary.

The CNC’s advance on receipts also served to bolster nine first and second features: the documentary Carré 35 by Eric Caravaca, being shown as a special screening, Montparnasse Bienvenüe by Léonor Serraille and Après la guerre by Annarita Zambrano in Un Certain Regard, Nothingwood by Sonia Kronlund in the Directors’ Fortnight, and three titles on show in the Critics’ Week: Ava by Léa Mysius, Bloody Milk by Hubert Charuel and A Violent Life by Thierry de Peretti. That’s not to mention Belinda by Marie Dumora and Pour le réconfort by Vincent Macaigne, which will be presented in the alternative ACID selection.

According to Frédérique Bredin, head of the CNC, “This strong presence of films supported by the advance on receipts demonstrates how fundamentally important this support scheme is for film production. It also allows a new generation of directors to break through, particularly women, with the selection of Léa Mysius, Léonor Serraille and Annarita Zambrano.”

But, as the head of the CNC stressed, France is also “the number-one financier of arthouse cinema in the world”, and it plans to continue “encouraging varied and ambitious cinematic creation all around the world”, as illustrated by the presence of 13 features backed by World Cinema Support in the various Cannes selections this year. They include two contenders for the Palme d'Or, with Radiance by Japan’s Naomi Kawase and A Gentle Creature by Ukraine’s Sergei Loznitsa. Other titles that were supported were Beauty and the Dogs by Tunisia’s Kaouther Ben Hania, Until the Birds Return by Algeria’s Karim Moussaoui and The Summit by Argentina’s Santiago Mitre, which will all be unveiled in Un Certain Regard, and four films selected in the Directors’ Fortnight: A Ciambra by Italy’s Jonas Carpignano, Intruder by his fellow countryman Leonardo Di Costanzo, I Am Not a Witch by Zambia’s Rungano Nyoni, and Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts by Indonesia’s Mouly Surya. The list is rounded off by Sicilian Ghost Story by Italian duo Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza, Los perros by Chile’s Marcela Said and Gabriel and the Mountain by Brazil’s Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa, which will have their world premieres in the Critics’ Week (the first as the opening film, the other two in competition), without forgetting Requiem for Mrs. J. by Bojan Vuletic, which is on the ACID Trip#1 programme dedicated to Serbia.

In total, if we take into account all forms of support granted by the CNC (development, writing, new production technologies, French-German co-productions, distribution, music and so on), and if we include short films and works being shown in Cannes Classics in this round-up, there are no fewer than 64 films in the Cannes showcase that were backed by the CNC, including two other hopefuls for the Palme d'Or: The Killing of a Sacred Deer by Greece’s Yorgos Lanthimos and Loveless by Russia’s Andrey Zvyagintsev, which both received selective distribution support.

(Translated from French)