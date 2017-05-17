Bankside Films storms the Croisette with a raft of high-profile projects

by Naman Ramachandran

17/05/2017 - Titles include A Kid Like Jake, Dabka, Steel Country amongst titles represented

The UK’s Bankside Films is representing a raft of high profile projects at the Cannes Film Market. Titles in pre-production include Silas Howard’s parenting drama A Kid Like Jake (US), starring Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer and Priyanka Chopra; Reed Morano’s as yet untitled UK/US music steeped relationship drama starring Jeff Bridges and Diane Lane; Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman’s unexpected love story Party of the Century (UK/US), starring Jack O’Connell, Chloe Grace Moretz and Josh Gad; Lee Cronin’s horror The Hole in the Ground (Ireland/UK/Belgium/Finland), starring Seána Kerslake; and Armando Bo’s comedy drama Stand By (US), starring Ed Helms, Bel Powley and Jack Huston.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Titles in post-production include Mathew Holness’ horror Possum (UK), starring Sean Harris and Alun Armstrong; and Simon Fellows’ Steel Country (UK/US), starring Andrew Scott, Bronagh Waugh and Denise Gough. Bankside Films will also represent a completed title, Bryan Buckley’s Dabka (US/South Africa/Kenya/Somalia/Sudan) that is based on a true story and stars Al Pacino, Melanie Griffith and Evan Peters.

Bankside Films personnel attending Cannes include co-managing director Hilary Davis, director Stephen Kelliher, head of development and production Patrick Howson, international sales manager Yana Georgieva, international sales executive Jake Riley-Hunte, acquisitions manager Charlie Bury and international sales co-ordinator Krisztina Laszlo.