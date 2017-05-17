Can't Say Goodbye (2017)
Focus: Holding Hands (2017)
CANNES 2017 Market/Spain

Filmax International touts the new Jaume Balagueró film at Cannes

- The Barcelona-based sales agent’s catalogue includes the hotly anticipated co-production Muse, the latest nightmarish opus by the horror maestro who also co-directed REC

Muse by Jaume Balagueró

Filmax International is hitting the Film Market at Cannes with a slew of tantalising titles, such as Muse, the new supernatural thriller by Jaume Balagueró (of REC [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza
interview: Julio Fernández
film profile] fame), which is now in post-production and is slated for release in Spain on 1 December this year. Those interested in acquiring this sure-fire hit will be able to see brand-new images from it as well as a longer promo reel than the one that has been shown off until now. Muse is a co-production between Spain (by Filmax itself), Ireland (Fantastic Films), Belgium (Frakas Productions) and France (The Jokers Films), shot in English and starring Franka Potente, Manuela Vellés and Leonor Watling, among other international stars (read more).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Staying in the fantasy-horror genre, Filmax will also be presenting The Blacksmith and the Devil at Cannes, the feature debut by Paulo Urkijo Alijo, produced by Álex de la Iglesia, who continues to put his weight behind new talents. Shot in Basque, the film is currently in post-production, and professionals will be able watch its first teaser. The film was written by the director and Asier Guerricaechevarría, and it blends horror and mythology, telling a story in which the Devil tries to capture the soul of someone just as evil as he is. The other production companies on board, besides Pokeepsie Films, are Kinoskopic, Nadie es Perfecto PCGariza P and The Project Film Club. The cast comprises Gorka Aguinagalde, Eneko Sagardoy, Kandido Uranga and Josean Bengoetxea.

Another title on Filmax’s slate is The Motive, the new movie by Manuel Martín Cuenca (Cannibal [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Manuel Martín Cuenca
film profile]), which is a thriller/black comedy adaptation of the novel El móvil by Javier Cercas (read more). Currently at the post-production stage, it will go on general release in the third quarter of 2017, and is being staged by Icónica ProduccionesLa Loma Blanca PC and LaZona Films. Its cast members include Javier Gutiérrez, Antonio de la Torre and María León.

Lastly, two other films shot very recently will also be shining bright in Filmax’s catalogue. One of them is Operación Concha (see the news), a comedy filmed in San Sebastián, for which a first promo reel will be available to watch. It is a co-production between Spain and Mexico, directed by Antonio Cuadri from a screenplay written by Patxo Telleria, boasting a cast that includes Jordi Mollà, Karra Elejalde, Bárbara Goenaga and Unax Ugalde.

Another Spanish co-production, this time with Peru, is El sistema solar, a dramedy directed by Bacha Caravedo and Daniel Higashionna, toplined by “Almodóvar girl” Adriana Ugarte. It portrays a tempestuous Christmas dinner “enjoyed” by a family reunited after spending many years apart (read more).

(Translated from Spanish)

 

