Announcements by Memento, MK2, Charades, StudioCanal and SND

by Fabien Lemercier

17/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: The Cannes Film Market gets off to a flying start with Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Asghar Farhadi, Corneliu Porumboiu, Mamoru Hosoda, Marjane Satrapi and Mikhaël Hers

On the first day of the Film Market at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, under the radiant sun and in a high-security environment, French international sales agents have already made a number of announcements.

Memento Films (see news line-up) started strong by kicking off the pre-sales of The Wild Pear Tree by Turkey's Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Palme d'Or 2014 for Winter Sleep ) and of the new film (still untitled) by Iran's Asghar Farhadi (A Separation, The Past , The Salesman ), which the French company is producing with Spain's Morena Films, Italy's Lucky Red and France 3 Cinéma. The first clapperboard is scheduled to slam in August in Spain, and it stars Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darin.

MK2 Films International (news) announced the arrival of Gomera on its line-up, the upcoming film by Romania's Corneliu Porumboiu (The Treasure ), which will be produced by Paris-based companies Les Films du Worso and Rouge International, along with Spain's Apaches. Its first announcements also included the feature film Jessica Forever by French duo Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel (news) and Amanda by their compatriot Mikhaël Hers (staring Vincent Lacoste and Stacy Martin).

Charades, the very young international sales agent founded by Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte and Pierre Mazars, began the pre-sales of Mirai, the new animated film by Japan's Mamoru Hosoda (The Wolf Children Ame and Yuki, The Boy and the Beast).

StudioCanal kick-started the pre-sales of Radioactive by Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis , Chicken With Plums ), which is said to be toplined by the UK's Rosamund Pike. An adaptation by Jack Thorne of the book Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie, A Tale of Love and Fallout by the USA's Lauren Redniss, the film will be produced by the UK's Working Title and is fully financed by StudioCanal. The French company also announced the start of the filming of Yardie, the first feature film by English actor Idris Elba, which is centred around a young Jamaican who arrives in London in the early 1980s and by chance finds the man who killed his beloved brother a decade ago in Jamaica. The cast of this production by Warp Films (financed by StudioCanal, the BFI, BBC Films and Screen Yorkshire) includes Aml Ameen, Stephen Graham and the director himself.

SND launched the pre-sales of the animated film Asterix: The Secret of Magic Potion by duo Louis Clichy and Alexandre Astier, which will be produced in France by M6 Films with delivery slated for the winter of 2018. One must note that SND's line-up this year includes a film that will be screened in the Directors' Fortnight (Just To Be Sure by Carine Tardieu) and that pre-sales have also begun for Normandie nue by Philippe Le Guay (article).

Wild Bunch has also announced the sale of My Son by Christian Carion (see article) for North America to Cohen Media Group and the acquisition of Ismael's Ghosts by Arnaud Desplechin - which will open the 70th Cannes Film Festival today - by Arrow Films for the UK.

Finally, TF1 Studio announced the sale of Remi Nobody's Boy by Antoine Blossier for Italy to Leone Film Group (currently in production - see article).

(Translated from French)