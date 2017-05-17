True Colours backs Lucky, and RAI Com Holding Hands

by Camillo De Marco

True Colours is handling sales of the biggest Italian film to feature at the Film Market of the Cannes Film Festival 2017, Lucky by Sergio Castellitto, which is part of the official selection in Un Certain Regard. After the international success of Don’t Move starring Penélope Cruz, the actor/director is back behind the camera with a new story about a woman, starring Jasmine Trinca with a screenplay written by Margaret Mazzantini. The film, produced by Indigo and HT Film, will be released in Italian cinemas as of 20 May by Universal. The line-up of True Colours also includes comedy Husband & Wife by Simone Godano starring Pierfrancesco Favino and Kasia Smutniak; The Open Door by Argentinian director Marina Seresesky; and Brazilian drama Two Irenes by Fabio Meira. The company, which is headed up by Catia Rossi, will also be backing titles in pre- and post-production at the market: Angelo Camba’s fast-paced thriller/horror Ride, which was thought up and written by the pair behind Mine , Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro, filmed entirely using GoPro cameras and produced by Lucky Red andMercurio Domina; Tito il Piccolo by Paola Randi, a sci-fi/family comedy experiment produced by Bibi Film with Rai Cinema and starring Valerio Mastandrea and Clemence Poesy; the long-awaited sequel to The Invisible Boy by Gabriele Salvatores, produced by Indigo; and an intriguing and unique documentary directed by Claudio Rossi Massimi entitled Papa Francesco - La mia idea di Arte, in which Bergoglio opens the doors of the Vatican to the world, guiding us through its artistic treasures and revealing his own personal passions.

This year RAI Com is selling Holding Hands , the latest film by Gianni Amelio starring Elio Germano and Giovanna Mezzogiorno; Questione di Karma by Edoardo Falcone; At War with Love by Pif, The War of Bumpkins by Davide Barletti; and There is a Light by Fabio Mollo.

Fandango will be bringing comedy I Can Quit Whenever I Want 2: Masterclass by Sydney Sibilia to the Film Market, along with the third episode in the franchise, currently in post-production, Smetto quando voglio - Ad honorem. Also in post-production is the next film by Francesca Comencini, Storie di amori che non sanno stare al mondo, A casa by Antonio Albanese, and Jenisch by Valentina Pedicini. In pre-production is Ovunque proteggimi by Bonifacio Angius, and under development at the Atelier Cinéfondation at Cannes is Fiore gemello by Laura Luchetti. Fandango’s line-up also features Sun, Heart, Love by Daniele Vicari, The Space Between by Ruth Borgobello, See You in Texas by Vito Palmieri, The Animal’s Wife by Victor Gaviria, and It’s Not the Time of My Life by Szabolcs Hajdu.

I Wonder Pictures World Sales, which was set up this year as the sales arm of the distributor of the same name founded by Andrea Romeo,is selling the rights to documentaries Carla - A Life En Pointe on the great dancer Carla Fracci, directed by Rita Riboni; Fame by Giacomo Abruzzese; Fight Like a Girl by Simone Manetti, Ink River by Silvio Soldini, Rome is Burning by Sabina Guzzanti (in pre-production); You Are Not Alone Anyway by Veronica Santi; Tasmania Buyers Club by Nicola Moruzzi;and Cuban Dancer by Roberto Salinas.

Intramovies will instead be selling Israeli dramas The Testament by Amichai Greenberg and Between Worlds by Miya Hatav; comedy Beata ignoranza by Massimiliano Bruno; The Furlough by Claudio Amendola, 2Night by Ivan Silvestrini; Worldly Girl by Marco Danieli; and Se Dio vuole by Edoardo Falcone.

Minerva Pictures Group’s line-up meanwhile features Falchi by Toni D’Angelo and Piccoli crimini coniugali by Alex Infascelli.

Last but not least, TVCO, which is headed up by Vincenzo Mosca, will be sellingCoffee by Cristiano Bortone, an interesting co-production between China and Italy; Monte by Amir Naderi; Ivory - A Crime Story by Sergey Yastrzhembskiy; Babylon Sisters by Gigi Roccati; La notte non fa più pauraby Marco Cassini, and The Island of the Monks by Anne Christine Girardot.

