Son of Sofia (2017)
CANNES 2017 Market/Denmark

TrustNordisk promotes 11 films at the Cannes Film Market

by 

- Denmark’s leading international sales agency picked up two new titles just prior to Cannes: the Astrid Lindgren biopic Becoming Astrid and Gustav Möller's The Guilty

TrustNordisk promotes 11 films at the Cannes Film Market
Swedish actress Alba August in the lead in Becoming Astrid (© TrustNordisk/Erik Molberg Hansen)

Having added two new titles to its sales catalogue just prior to the Cannes International Film FestivalTrustNordisk – Denmark’s leading international sales agency – will be promoting 11 films at the Film Market (17-26 May), where it will be represented by CEO Rikke Ennis, and international sales and marketing director Susan Wendt

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The first newcomer is Danish director Pernille Fischer Christensen’s Swedish feature Becoming Astrid, depicting the early years of Swedish author Astrid Lindgren, the world’s third most-translated children’s writer, credited for more than 100 books (including Pippi LongstockingEmil of LönnebergaKarlsson-on-the-Roof and The Six Bullerby Children), which have inspired 78 films. The story of how young Astrid decided to break free from society’s norms and follow her heart has been scripted by Christensen and Kim Fupz Aakeson, and stars Alba AugustMaria BonnevieTrine Dyrholm and Magnus Krepper in the leads. Principal photography for the movie, which is being produced by Anna Anthony and Lars G Lindström for Avanti Film and Nordisk Film Production Sweden, started last month (4 April).

Also new is Danish writer-director Gustav Möller’s feature debut, The Guilty, staged by Danish producer Lina Flint through Danish major Nordisk Film SPRING, a talent development division that was set up in 2015. It follows Asger Holm, a former police officer-turned-central dispatcher, who is haunted by guilt from his past and who answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. But when the call is disconnected, the chase for the woman and her kidnapper begins. Holm’s only tool is his telephone, and he will soon realise that he is dealing with a bigger crime than he first thought. Jakob CedergrenJessica Dinnage and Johan Olsen star in the drama-thriller.

TrustNordisk will continue pre-sales for Danish director Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built (see the news), plus three Norwegian productions: Harald Zwart’s World War II action-drama 12th ManMikkel Brænne Sandemose’s family adventure The Ash Lad in the Hall of the Mountain King (see the news), based on Norwegian author team Asbjørnsen and Moe’s classic folk tale, and John Andreas Andersen’s disaster movie The Quake (see the news), about an earthquake that could happen in Oslo, tomorrow or in 100 years’ time.

At the Film Market, TrustNordisk will screen Danish director Peter Schønau Fog’s drama You Disappear [+see also:
trailer
film profile], which has since its 20 April launch exceeded 165,000 local admissions; Fenar Ahmad’s crime-drama Darkland [+see also:
trailer
film profile], which has sold 180,000 tickets since its January premiere; Icelandic director Oskar Thór Axelsson’s horror-thriller I Remember You; and Swiss director Petra Volpe’s dramedy The Divine Order [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Petra Volpe
film profile].

 

