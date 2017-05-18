New Europe Film Sales offers fresh films at Cannes

by Ola Salwa

18/05/2017 - Jan Naszewski's Warsaw-based sales agency is hitting the Croisette clutching titles from Israel, Poland and Greece

Warsaw-based international sales agent New Europe Film Sales holds the international rights to Scaffolding, which will have its world premiere on 20 May in the ACID selection of the Cannes Film Festival. The film, directed by Matan Yair, revolves around a 17-year-old who is torn between his charismatic teacher and his father, who is pressuring him to take over the family scaffolding business. Scaffolding, which previously won the 2016 Van Leer Pitching Prize at the Jerusalem International Film Festival, is a co-production between Israel and Poland. “Scaffolding is a very exciting project for us – a moving debut with a charismatic protagonist. A type of film that I have not seen from Israel for a long time,” says Jan Naszewski, New Europe Film Sales CEO.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Naszewski continues, “At Cannes, we will also be discussing our upcoming titles with buyers and festivals, and talking about new acquisitions.” One of the projects currently in post-production is Babis Makridis’ Pity, a Polish-Greek black comedy (see the news). The film is the director’s follow-up to L , co-written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Efthymis Filippou (Dogtooth , The Lobster , The Killing of a Sacred Deer), and lauded at Sundance and Rotterdam. New Europe Film Sales is also handling the international rights for the Icelandic-Polish-Danish-German co-production Under the Tree, directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson (Either Way ), which is scheduled to premiere in autumn 2017.

The firm’s Cannes titles also include Summer 1993 , the Berlinale Best First Feature Film Award and Generation Kplus Grand Prix winner, set to be presented in the Cannes Écrans Juniors section. Since its premiere in February, the movie, directed by Carla Simón, has won several prizes, including at the Málaga Film Festival (where it scooped five trophies in total), BAFICI and Istanbul. The Polish company’s Cannes Film Market line-up also features a Tribeca competition entry, in the guise of the Israeli comedy Holy Air by Shady Srour.

“We are also very happy to be bringing four short films to Cannes across four different sections – these are new talents we want to follow,” states Naszewski. The aforementioned films are: A Gentle Night by Qiu Yang, Atlantis, 2003 by Michal Blasko, The Burden by Niki Lindroth von Bahr and The Best Fireworks Ever by Aleksandra Terpińska.