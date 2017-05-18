Can't Say Goodbye (2017)
Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Son of Sofia (2017)
Holding Hands (2017)
The Divine Order by Petra Volpe
Uncertain Glory (2017)
Saint George (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Son of Sofia (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION France/Germany/Italy/Denmark

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

A new, international Hamlet is in the works

by 

- CANNES 2017: British director Ken McMullen has included Mikkel Boe Følsgaard in a star-studded cast for a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s 1600 tragedy

A new, international Hamlet is in the works
Actor Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (© Martin Sylvest/Scanpix)

Danish actor Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, who won a Silver Bear at Berlin for his performance in Danish director Nikolaj Arcel’s A Royal Affair [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
interview: Nikolaj Arcel
film profile] (2012), and who plays in Danish director Peter Schønau Fog’s You Disappear [+see also:
trailer
film profile], which is screening at the Cannes Film Market, is set to play Hamlet in British director Ken McMullen’s Hamlet Revenant, a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s 1600 tragedy. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

At Cannes yesterday, leading Danish international sales agency TrustNordisk announced that it has picked up the French Albatros Films production, which also sees the involvement of Germany’s Twenty Twenty Vision and ZDF, Italy’s Filmexport Group and Denmark’s Sequoia Pictures, and which will shoot from the second half of 2017.

As the Danish prince in Elsinore, Følsgaard will be joined by a star-studded cast consisting of British actor Ian McKellen, Ireland’s Gabriel Byrne, US-Danish actress Connie Nielsen, France’s Lambert Wilson and Dominique Pinon, with Danish newcomer Maria Boda as Ophelia. The film’s producers include Jacques DriencourtThanassis Karathanos and Martin Hampel

In his new version, McMullen (also a professor of film studies at London’s Kingston University and an artist, whose installations have been exhibited worldwide, and who has more than 20 features and documentaries to his credit) will place Hamlet “amidst treasonous political upheavals, family crises, sexual tensions and ambiguous friendships – a vortex of revenge, doubt and madness”.

He intends to make “an intense motion picture with a haunting and atmospheric visual aesthetic, which brings to the surface the violence and destructive instincts that haunt the human psyche”. Since British actor Laurence Olivier in his own 1948 classic, Hamlet has been portrayed on the big screen by, among others, Richard Burton (1964), Quentin Crisp (1976), Mel Gibson (1990), Ethan Hawke (2000) and Kenneth Branagh (1996).

 

comments
Lazio Cannes
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Producers on the Move