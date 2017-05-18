Mia Hansen-Løve sets sail for Bergman Island

by Fabien Lemercier

18/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: CG Cinema is kicking off the funding of the film, set to star Greta Gerwig, Mia Wasikowska and John Turturro, on the Croisette

The announcements continue to make waves at the Film Market of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, particularly with the unveiling of the promising project Bergman Island by French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, which will boast a top-drawer international cast, with Greta Gerwig, Mia Wasikowska and John Turturro. This will be the seventh feature by the director, following All Is Forgiven (Directors’ Fortnight 2007), Father of My Children (Un Certain Regard Special Jury Prize at Cannes in 2009), Goodbye First Love (Special Mention at Locarno in 2011), Eden (unveiled last year at Toronto and in competition at San Sebastián), Things to Come (Silver Bear for Best Director in 2015) and Maya, which she will shoot in India this summer (produced by Les Films Pelléas).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Bergman Island will be set on the island of Fårö, where renowned Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman lived, and will follow an American couple who move there one summer, each intending to write a screenplay under Bergman’s spiritual guidance. But soon, reality and fiction start to become intertwined.

The movie will be staged by Charles Gillibert for CG Cinema.

(Translated from French)