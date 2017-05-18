Can't Say Goodbye (2017)
Focus: Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
PRODUCTION France

Mia Hansen-Løve sets sail for Bergman Island

by 

- CANNES 2017: CG Cinema is kicking off the funding of the film, set to star Greta Gerwig, Mia Wasikowska and John Turturro, on the Croisette

Mia Hansen-Løve sets sail for Bergman Island
Director Mia Hansen-Løve

The announcements continue to make waves at the Film Market of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, particularly with the unveiling of the promising project Bergman Island by French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, which will boast a top-drawer international cast, with Greta GerwigMia Wasikowska and John Turturro. This will be the seventh feature by the director, following All Is Forgiven [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: David Thion
interview: Mia Hansen-Löve
film profile] (Directors’ Fortnight 2007), Father of My Children [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Mia Hansen-Løve
film profile] (Un Certain Regard Special Jury Prize at Cannes in 2009), Goodbye First Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Mia Hansen-Love
film profile] (Special Mention at Locarno in 2011), Eden [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Charles Gillibert
interview: Mia Hansen-Løve
film profile] (unveiled last year at Toronto and in competition at San Sebastián), Things to Come [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Mia Hansen-Løve
film profile] (Silver Bear for Best Director in 2015) and Maya, which she will shoot in India this summer (produced by Les Films Pelléas). 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Bergman Island will be set on the island of Fårö, where renowned Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman lived, and will follow an American couple who move there one summer, each intending to write a screenplay under Bergman's spiritual guidance. But soon, reality and fiction start to become intertwined.

The movie will be staged by Charles Gillibert for CG Cinema.

(Translated from French)

 

