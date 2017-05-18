The Yellow Affair takes two new Nordic thrillers to Cannes

by Jorn Rossing Jensen

18/05/2017 - The Finnish-Swedish international sales agent will launch Denmark’s Robin and Sweden’s Becker – Small Town Gangster on the Côte d’Azur

At the Cannes International Film Festival, two new Nordic thrillers are the top attractions being marketed by Finnish-Swedish international sales agent The Yellow Affair, and will be promoted by CEO Miira Paasilinna and sales director Chris Howard during the Film Market. The movies in question are Swedish-born director Antonio Steve Tublén’s Danish psychological thriller Robin and Swedish director Martin Larsson’s comedy-thriller Becker – Small Town Gangster.

Also scripted by Tublén, Robin’s titular character (see the news) is a traumatised woman who is found in a forest and claims that she has witnessed a murder. The police cannot find anything to prove it – no body, no trace at all. Convinced she will be the next victim, she starts her own investigation to find out what really happened. Rosalinde Mynster, Jesper Christensen and Julie G Wester play the leads in the Alexander Brøndsted production for Copenhagen’s Pingpong Film, which was screened at this year’s Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival.

In writer-director Larsson’s feature debut, Becker (Henrik Lilliér) is the unofficial king of the small town of Tingsryd; he runs a successful furniture business, but his real money-spinner is illegal stuff, moving and selling various goods, and doing under-the-table jobs. But a violent confrontation lurks just around the corner when big-city drug gangsters move in. The cast of the Erik Magnusson production for Sweden’s Anagram also includes Sonja Richter, Lars Rante and Torkel Petersson, and the Swedish premiere is scheduled for 1 September.

The Yellow Affair is also selling Swedish director Olof Spaak’s first feature, Garden Lane, starring Swedish Shooting Star 2017 Karin Franz Körlof and Simon J Berger. In the drama, penned by Gunnar JK Järvstad, the two protagonists meet as adults at a funeral and relive their youths – their parents were drug addicts, and for a few summer months, they were together as a family, but as the mother and father slipped deeper into misery, the children were left to find their own means of emotional survival. Sofie Palage produced for Malmö’s Primodrom.