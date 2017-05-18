Eleven feature projects to be presented at Transilvania Pitch Stop

by Stefan Dobroiu

18/05/2017 - Another six projects from Romania and Moldova will take part in a workshop

For its 16th edition, the Transilvania International Film Festival (2-11 June, Cluj-Napoca) has decided to plump up its Transilvania Pitch Stop industry platform (9-10 June), which now boasts a €20,000 Co-Production Development Award from Eurimages. Eleven first and second feature projects from countries neighbouring Romania and the Black Sea have just been announced to be competing for this edition’s prizes, which also comprise a €30,000 award in post-production services offered by Chainsaw Europe, and a €5,000 award offered by the Romanian National Film Center and author rights agency Dacin Sara.

The 11 projects are Africa (Maya Vitkova, Bulgaria), The Empty House (Rati Tsiteladze, Georgia), Apples (Christos Nikou, Greece), Chemistry (Adina Dulcu, Romania), I Hate Berlin (Valentin Hotea, Romania), The Man Who Surprised Everyone (Natalya Merkulova and Alexey Chupov, Russia), The Heroes Were Dancing (Nikola Ljuca, Serbia), The Return of Elijah (Mladen Djordjevic, Serbia), The Little Things (Kivanc Sezer, Turkey), Idle Moments (M Cem Öztüfekçi, Turkey) and Snow and Bear (Selcen Ergun, Turkey).

Additionally, six first and second feature projects hailing from Romania and Moldova have been invited to take part in a development workshop from 5-8 June. Two of the six will be selected to run for the Eurimages Award (along with the aforementioned 11 projects). These six titles are Katiusha (Violeta Gorgos, Moldova), The Island (Dumitru Grosei, Moldova), La civil (Teodora Ana Mihai, Romania), Balaur (Octav Chelaru, Romania), Bicycle (Radu Matei Bărbulescu, Romania) and Criseea (Vladimir Dembinski, Romania).

The Transilvania Pitch Stop winners will be announced during the festival’s awards ceremony on 10 June.