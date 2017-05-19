Can't Say Goodbye (2017)
Focus: Son of Sofia (2017)
CANNES 2017 Industry

CNC events at the 70th Cannes Film Festival

- CANNES 2017: The French institution has organised conferences and panel discussions for cinema professionals during the whole festival

CNC events at the 70th Cannes Film Festival

The CNC is organising a packed programme of events during the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Like every year, the institution has a pavilion on Gray d’Albion beach where it can host all its events. Here is the programme of the conferences and events:

Thursday 18:
Artist meetings around virtual reality
Africa: Francophone laboratory for creation
The revival of book and film magazines

Friday 19:
EuroChinaDay (in collaboration with Bridging the Dragon)

Saturday 20:
What is the future of cinema in the world of digital platforms?

Sunday 21:
Exporting outside Europe: How to promote and distribute European cinema in the world

Monday 22:
Digital platforms
Financial instruments to improve independent production and distribution Working with France: Coproduction and international tax credits

Tuesday 23:
DOC DAY in Cannes
(Impact and solutions with documentary films + Documentaries in the Post-Truth Era)
With regions: A partnership reinvented

Wednesday 24:
A struggle, image education
46, the founding year
Cinema in the digital age: How to renew aid policies and defend diversity?

Thursday 25:
French animated cinema: Expertise with international influence
Casting, new challenges, new practices
Cinéfondation Forum and meeting with the writing residents supported by the CNC

Friday 26:
The international, at the heart of film schools
So Film: How do you make genre cinema in France? 

Saturday 27:
The SOFICAs, a reformed tool, new perspectives for producers
Interacting with digital special effects

“Seventy years ago, within the span of a few weeks, two emblematic institutions of the French cultural landscape promoting cultural diversity were born: the Cannes Film Festival and the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC). For seven decades now, both institutions have been working toward the same goal: to enhance and promote the creation and prosperity of cinema,” says president of the CNC Frédérique Bredin.

Click here to see the whole programme. Access to the panel discussions is reserved to accredited journalists presenting their badge, depending on available seats. Please confirm attendance at the address: servicepresse@cnc.fr

 

