CNC events at the 70th Cannes Film Festival
- CANNES 2017: The French institution has organised conferences and panel discussions for cinema professionals during the whole festival
The CNC is organising a packed programme of events during the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Like every year, the institution has a pavilion on Gray d’Albion beach where it can host all its events. Here is the programme of the conferences and events:
Thursday 18:
Artist meetings around virtual reality
Africa: Francophone laboratory for creation
The revival of book and film magazines
Friday 19:
EuroChinaDay (in collaboration with Bridging the Dragon)
Saturday 20:
What is the future of cinema in the world of digital platforms?
Sunday 21:
Exporting outside Europe: How to promote and distribute European cinema in the world
Monday 22:
Digital platforms
Financial instruments to improve independent production and distribution Working with France: Coproduction and international tax credits
Tuesday 23:
DOC DAY in Cannes
(Impact and solutions with documentary films + Documentaries in the Post-Truth Era)
With regions: A partnership reinvented
Wednesday 24:
A struggle, image education
46, the founding year
Cinema in the digital age: How to renew aid policies and defend diversity?
Thursday 25:
French animated cinema: Expertise with international influence
Casting, new challenges, new practices
Cinéfondation Forum and meeting with the writing residents supported by the CNC
Friday 26:
The international, at the heart of film schools
So Film: How do you make genre cinema in France?
Saturday 27:
The SOFICAs, a reformed tool, new perspectives for producers
Interacting with digital special effects
“Seventy years ago, within the span of a few weeks, two emblematic institutions of the French cultural landscape promoting cultural diversity were born: the Cannes Film Festival and the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC). For seven decades now, both institutions have been working toward the same goal: to enhance and promote the creation and prosperity of cinema,” says president of the CNC Frédérique Bredin.
