Ioana Uricaru to start shooting Lemonade in Montreal

by Stefan Dobroiu

19/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: Produced by Cristian Mungiu for Mobra Films, the Romanian director’s new movie may be the most ambitious Romanian first feature ever

Ten years after winning the Palme d’Or with 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days , Cristian Mungiu is now proving he can pick the most interesting projects in Romania. From Cannes, the director-producer has announced that his production company, Mobra Films, is the lead producer of Lemonade, the first feature by Ioana Uricaru, now in pre-production.

The movie is a co-production between Mobra Films, Germany’s 42Film, represented by Cristoph Kukula and Eike Goreczka, Canada’s Peripheria Productions, represented by Yanick Létourneau, and Swedish production companies Film i Väst and Filmgate, represented by Sean Wheelan and Tomas Eskilsson.

The screenplay, written by Uricaru, follows Mara, a thirty-something Romanian single mother who works in the United States as a nurse. After she marries Daniel, an American, Mara wants to settle there, but when she tries to get a green card, a series of events makes her realise that the real America bears no resemblance to the one in her dreams. The character is played by Mălina Manovici, also seen in Mungiu’s latest feature, Graduation .

The film will start shooting in Montreal in the second week of June, wrapping after 32 days. Post-production is expected to be finished in January 2018. Besides being a multi-continental co-production, Lemonade has benefited from the biggest production support ever given to a first-feature project by the Romanian National Film Center, of circa €656,000. The total budget amounts to €1,780,000.

Lemonade already has a world sales company attached, in the guise of Pluto Film. The movie will be distributed in Romania by Mungiu’s Voodoo Films, in the United States and Canada by Mongrel International, and in Germany by Déjà vu.