The sales start stacking up on the Croisette

by Fabien Lemercier

19/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: Coproduction Office is piling up the sales with Ruben Ostlund’s The Square, and Wild Bunch is doing likewise with Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless

Every day seems much like the last at the Film Market of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, where the French sales agents are making announcement after announcement regarding their sales and the myriad new additions to their slates.

Just prior to the screening of Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s The Square in the official competition, Paris-based company Coproduction Office has announced a flurry of sales for the film, which has so far been acquired for France and Benelux by Bac Films, and for the UK (Curzon Artificial Eye), Germany (Alamode), Spain (Avalon), Portugal (Alambique), Greece (Feelgood Entertainment), the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Film Europe), Hungary (Cirko Film), the Baltic countries (Must Kasi), the countries of the former Yugoslavia (Demiurg), Switzerland (Xenix), Turkey (Bir Film), Poland and Argentina. And obviously, that’s not to mention the Nordic countries, with Swedish distribution entrusted to TriArt, and Danish, Norwegian, Finnish and Icelandic distribution being managed by Scanbox (with Arthaus in Norway and Finnkino in Finland).

Wild Bunch has launched pre-sales for Addicted to Violence by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, a new English-language movie by the French director, who will this evening present A Prayer Before Dawn as an Official Selection midnight screening. Also arriving on the firm’s line-up is the animated film La Fameuse invasion des ours en Sicile by Italy’s Lorenzo Mattotti (currently in production) and the documentary project Epicentro by Austria’s Hubert Sauper (of Darwin’s Nightmare fame). Then, on the sales side of things, Wild Bunch has already struck some very lucrative deals with its Palme d'Or contender Loveless by Russia’s Andrey Zvyagintsev, which has pulled off one of the biggest sales during these early days of the Film Market with Sony Pictures Classics’ acquisition of it for North America and Latin America. Back in Europe, the film has also been acquired for France (Pyramide), the UK (Altitude), Spain (Golem), Italy (Academy Two), Poland (Against Gravity), Benelux (Lumière), Switzerland (Cineworx), Denmark (Filmbazar), Sweden (TriArt), Finland (Atlantic Film), Hungary (Mozinet), the Czech Republic (Film Europe), the countries of the former Yugoslavia (MCF) and Greece (Seven).

Charades, the international sales agent founded very recently by Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte and Pierre Mazars, has added a new title to its slate with My Name Is Luz by Juan Solanas, a film that will combine a detective story with a melodrama, and will be produced by France (Quad and Septième Films), Spain (Lazona) and Argentina.

Lastly, we should note that Directions by Bulgaria’s Stephan Komandarev, which will have its world premiere next week in the Un Certain Regard selection, has been acquired for French distribution by Rezo Films.

(Translated from French)