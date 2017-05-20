Faces, Places: Two pairs of eyes take a wander

by Bénédicte Prot

20/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: Agnès Varda and photographer-cum-installation artist JR head out on the road together through small-town France, directing their gaze towards hundreds of faces and heart-warming stories

The opening credits, which take the form of a cartoon (set to music by M, aka Matthieu Chedid, like the rest of the film), set the tone for Faces, Places , which is on the programme of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, out of competition. It’s an adorable, colourful film that pays close attention to the people and the beauty you can find everywhere, and it’s the result of the meeting between the clear visions of two pairs of eyes that are unlike any other. One has been blurred with age, that of the inimitable and ever-mischievous Agnès Varda, who is 88 years old (at least in the film), while the other hides behind ubiquitous sunglasses, much like Jean-Luc Godard did once upon a time: he is photographer and installation artist JR, who is 33 and blows each of his subjects up as big as a whole facade.

Before whisking us away along the roads of France in JR’s photo-booth van (a vehicle decorated to look like a camera and sporting a huge lens on one side), in the course of their joint project, the diminutive lady with the two-toned hairdo from Rue Daguerre in Paris (who made Mur, murs) and the “building” artist who ushered a whole host of anonymous people into the Panthéon (thanks to the invention by Niépce and Daguerre himself) start things off by telling us how they didn’t meet, going to great pains to stress that they did not make each other’s acquaintance in a disco. Incidentally, while they take great pleasure in mocking one another, it would be unthinkable to do the same with the photos they take together, which they glorify and stretch out in terms of both time and space – much like the endless baguette that the inhabitants of a village they visit pretend to bite (and which we see again in a different form in a northern mining town), the brick houses in the mining villages, the recurring motifs that appear throughout their journey, or the trip itself...

Along the way, we discover ancient professions, complete with their traditional vocabulary overflowing with imagery (and our explorers do their utmost to make sure it doesn’t fade away like the garbled letters that hover before the tired eyes of the great filmmaker) and their magical movements: the milking of (horned) goats (!), the sublime dance of the bell-ringing father and son... We meet a postman who is also a painter, another postman on horseback, a sweet waitress with a parasol who has been photographed a thousand times because she was snapped once by our loveable duo of inventors-cum-foragers, the spouses of dockworkers sat like totem poles “in their own heart”, toes that reveal themselves before going off to criss-cross France on rails with a huge pair of eyes, images of fish living “the high life” stuck up on a water tower... Much like the postman, our image handlers fill their satchel just as they empty it, imbued with a playful spirit that also prolongs the magic of the art they are sharing, both between themselves and with others.

Because as they get their subjects to pose, and stick their images up with wallpaper paste, and as they wait for Godard, Varda and JR don’t do anything by halves and “play the game” without ever forgetting to be awestruck, like when they pass through the Italian wing of the Louvre at full pelt (recreating a famous film scene invented by their dear “dog skin” friend), photographing Henri Cartier-Bresson’s grave and reliving the refined look of fashion photographer Guy Bourdin on a grand scale. Wherever Varda and JR direct their gaze, there is a whole slew of relationships that are created and stretched out, much like their bond itself as they look together directly in front of them, beyond the waves, eyeing the same horizon, totally intact like these two figures, united in the sand and the wind.

Faces, Places was produced by France’s Cine Tamaris, Social Animals, ARTE France Cinéma, Arches Films and Rouge International. Le Pacte and Cinéart are in charge of distributing the movie in France and Belgium, respectively.

(Translated from French)