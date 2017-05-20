A high-profile partner boards Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers

by Fabien Lemercier

20/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: The first English-language effort by the filmmaker, starring John C Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal, will be co-produced by Annapurna

There’s no better place than the Film Market at the 70th Cannes Film Festival to make waves in the global film industry by announcing a new partnership, especially when it involves a filmmaker of the likes of Jacques Audiard, who has taken part in the competition on the Croisette four times, winning the Best Screenplay Award in 1996 for A Self Made Hero, the Grand Jury Prize in 2009 for A Prophet and the Palme d'Or in 2015 with Dheepan . Having decided to venture into English-language territory with The Sisters Brothers, his eighth feature, and assemble a high-profile cast that has already been announced (John C Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Amed), the director (who is also a co-producer on the project via his company Page 114) and his loyal producer from Why Not, Pascal Caucheteux, have just found a prestigious US co-production partner in the guise of Annapurna. Well known for its finely targeted work supporting the crème de la crème of English-speaking filmmakers (Paul Thomas Anderson, Bennet Miller, Kathryn Bigelow, David O Russell, Spike Jonze and so on), Megan Ellison’s outfit is teaming up with a director and European company with a first language other than English for the first time, and the firm has also taken the opportunity to acquire the film’s US distribution rights.

An adaptation by Audiard and Thomas Bidegain of a Patrick deWitt novel, The Sisters Brothers, which will enter production this summer, will recount the misadventures of brothers Eli and Charlie Sisters, two siblings sent to settle a score with a prospector who supposedly stole from their boss.

The international sales are being managed by IMR International (in which Wild Bunch is a stakeholder).

