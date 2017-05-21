The Square: An all-round satire, altogether mind-blowing

by Bénédicte Prot

21/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: Sweden’s Ruben Östlund finally enters the Competition at Cannes with an incredibly sardonic film that turns a temple of civilisation into more of a ridiculous zoo

After three remarkable selections at Cannes, Sweden’s Ruben Östlund makes a comeback, this time in the Competition selection, with a film punctuated by celebratory scenes that push the spotless bobos of our Western society into a corner and bring them face to face with the most cruel and grotesque paradoxes of their gregarious individualism. Like in his previous film Force Majeure , he puts a male character on screen in The Square – Christian (Claes Bang), whose spinelessness is even more surprising when the charismatic museum curator becomes the self-satisfied spokesperson for a class that believes that it can preach while remaining beyond everything, carefully protected from the misery before their eyes. Through the pathetic reaction of this character when his mobile phone is stolen as well as the essentially cynical campaign launched by the museum around an abstract art installation (the “Square” of the title) meant to represent a social utopia (a place of equality where everyone helps each other) but rather becomes a representation of the cowardice of this universe, Östlund is blunt in his superficiality and hypocrisy as he plays with an intelligence that considers every detail (every minute of the 2h20 duration of the film) and a humour that leaves you dumbfounded.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Using the setting of a contemporary art museum – another occasion for the director to regale us with superbly composed scenes (but Östlund is undoubtedly one of those capable of creating amazing images even with a pile of rubbish in the pouring rain), he pushes his intent to the limits of caricature which is both hilarious and terrifying, while his aberration still remains believable. We come across so many familiar characters: the two young idiots from the “Com” agency; the condescending museum employees who shut up as soon as the Veuve Cliquot is uncorked and become a silent, gesticulating horde; the American (Elisabeth Moss) who does not subscribe to the same rules at all but still does not escape the banal mediocrity of a weak evening plan… You also have the artist in pyjamas (Dominic West) and the crowd listening to him, taken aback when they feel the rise of madness, reassured when the untimely behaviour can be shoved behind the word “Tourrettes”, which also allows them to “tolerate” violent outbursts of ape-like aggression without batting an eyelid, to an extent that they take on the situation only in a way that they can comprehend (in an extraordinary scene in which the film reaches its peak), because they are the apes in smoking jackets whose reactions are imitation rather than a show of solidarity.

What Östlund seems to be doing here (where Snow… remained contained) is pushing these attitudes to absolute extremes that words cannot describe – like when Christian goes to pick up his daughters at the mall and entrusts his expensive purchases to the beggar he just refused a coin (!), without being careful (without even hiding it!) to not leave his wallet, or when, for example (because this is not all, there is so much more!), he sends a message to a disadvantaged youth, to whom he does much harm and is inconsiderate, by pushing him down the stairs and leaving him to moan there for incredibly long (while his daughters sleep in the next room) and ends up there himself, simply to justify his prejudices and unthinkable egoism instead of staining it with excuses, blaming it on others (not without boasting in the corridor of his great luck!). The author of Play , looking to identify the limits of human indecency leaves the audience completely dumbstruck – and amazed by his talent.

Produced by Plattform Produktion, Essential Film Produktion, Parisienne de Production, Coproduction Office APS, Film i Väst, Sveriges Television, ARTE France Cinéma, ZDF Arte and the US Imperative Entertainment, the film is sold internationally by Coproduction Office.

(Translated from French)