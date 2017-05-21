EAVE's Puentes announces participants for its first workshop in Croatia

by Cineuropa

21/05/2017 - Fourteen producers and other professionals have been selected for the 8th edition, to take place from 12 to 16 July in Brijuni, Croatia

EAVE's PUENTES Europe/Latin America Co-Production Workshop launches its 8th edition from 12 – 16 July 2017, in Brijuni, Croatia. 14 producers and other professionals have been selected out of a record number of over 80 applications from 21 countries.

PUENTES is a two-part programme taking place in Brijuni, Croatia, in partnership with RE-ACT and Pula Film Festival from 12 – 16 July 2017, and Montevideo, Uruguay, from 23 – 27 November 2017 in partnership with Mutante Cine. Thanks to a special cooperation, all participants will be able to attend VENTANA SUR (27 November – 1 December), in Buenos Aires.

Thanks to the new partnership with RE-ACT, an initiative set up in 2015 by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund and Slovenian Film Centre, the PUENTES participants will be joined by local producers for two days for common plenary sessions and professional networking.

Aside from the plenary sessions, daily group work sessions will be the core of PUENTES. Participants will discuss and analyze each other’s projects under the guidance of Jean des Forêts (Petit Film, France) and Fernando Epstein, Mutante Cine, Uruguay). The esteemed roster of key experts who will meet and guide participants includes Jacques Akchoti (script consultant, FR), Agustina Chiarino (Mutante Cine, UY), Aranka Matits (Featurette, DE), Katrin Pors (Snowglobe, DK), among others.

The selected participants for PUENTES 2017 are:

Alessandro Amato, Disparte, Italy

Project: Hogar, director: Maura Delpero

Eva Chillón, Pomme Hurlante Films, Spain/France

Naomi Denamur, Acquisitions Consultant, France

Pancho Magnou, Montelona Cine, Uruguay

Project: The Sharks, director: Lucia Garibaldi

Álvaro Manzano, Color Monster, Bolivia

Project: Los Perros, director: Vinko Tomicic

Mariana Murillo, Sputnik Films, Costa Rica

Project: Zanfona, director: Ariel Escalante

Inés Nofuentes, CuruxaCinema, Spain

Project: The Middleman, director: Izabel Acevedo

Susana Santos Rodrigues, Vaivem, Portugal

Delphine Schmit, Perspective Films, France

Project: Monument Valley, director: Antoine Barraud

Benjamin Stienon, Popiul, Belgium

Agathe Valentin, Pyramide International, France

Catalina Vergara, Globo Rojo Producciones, Chile

Project: Vendrá la muerte y tendrá tus ojos, director: José Luis Torres Leiva

Jamila Wenske, One Two Films, Germany

Project: Hello My Friend, director: Bettina Blümner

Paola Wink, Tokyo Filmes, Brazil

Project: South, director: Davi Pretto

For more information please contact: EAVE - Tanika Sajatovic, International Coordinator: tanika@eave.org