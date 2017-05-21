Ex Oriente Film 2017 has announced the selection of 12 projects

by Cineuropa

21/05/2017 - The Institute of Documentary Film has presented the titles chosen for the international training programme focused on development and funding of creative documentary films

The Institute of Documentary Film has presented 12 documentary projects that have been selected for the 15th edition of the Ex Oriente Film workshop, an international training programme focused on development and funding of creative documentary films. For Ex Oriente Film open call in 2017, IDF received a high number of applications from 40 different countries all over the world.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The selected projects for Ex Oriente Film 2017 (read all about them here):

Boylesque - Bogna Kowalczyk (Poland)

Producers: Tomasz Morawski, Alicja Jagodzińska

Eagles from Țaga - Popescu Adina, Ghervas Iulian-Manuel (Romania)

Producer: Mitcu Claudiu

ELKEA: Borders of Self-control - Hanka Nováková (Czech Republic)

Producer: Kateřina Traburová

Factory to the Workers - Srđan Kovačević (Croatia)

Producer: Luka Venturin

The Great Accelerator - Oleksiy Radynski (Ukraine)

Producer: Lyuba Knorozok

Holy Culture! - Ksenia Gapchenko (Russia)

Producer: Marusya Syroechkovskaya

Lady Porn - Zoe D'Amaro (Italy/Poland)

Producer: Danuta Krasnohorska

Lesson of Love - Malgorzata Goliszewska, Kasia Mateja (Poland)

Producer: Anna Stylinska

Love Is Not an Orange - Otilia Babara (Romania/Belgium)

Producer: Jet Koomen, Hanne Phlypo

Never Happened - Barbora Berezňáková (Slovakia/Czech Republic)

Producer: Hana Šilarová, Dávid Čorba

Ordinary Film - Liubou Ziamtsova (Belarus)

Producer: Maryia Yahorava, Mikalai Laureniuk

Telebridge - Ivo Briedis (Latvia)

Producer: Elina Gedina – Ducena, Gints Grübe

Substitute projects:



Company of Steel - Yulia Gontaruk (Ukraine)

Producer: Igor Savychenko

Go Back! - Boris Despodov Despodov

Producer: Plamen Bontchev, Boris Despodov Despodov (Bulgaria)

The first session of the workshop will be held on 26 June – 1 July in beautiful venue in historical centre of Split. The selected participants will focus on the development of the documentary project, primarily its story potential, as well as researching the potential for documentary co-production and laying the groundwork for project production. The teams will gain assistance and advice from leading filmmakers and experts. The tutors for the 2017 workshop first session include renowned Austrian director Nikolaus Geyrhalter; you can find the full list of tutors here.

Part of the programme is also open to the public, including inspirational lectures, masterclasses, and screenings.