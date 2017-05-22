Holding Hands (2017)
The Square (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Ava (2017)
Western (2017)
Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Son of Sofia (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Square (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Denmark

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Purity of Vengeance up next in the Department Q franchise

by 

- CANNES 2017: Christoffer Boe will direct Zentropa’s fourth instalment in the thriller series, which has so far sold 2.2 million tickets in Denmark

The Purity of Vengeance up next in the Department Q franchise
Director Christoffer Boe

Danish filmmaker Christoffer Boe has been signed up to direct The Purity of Vengeance, the fourth Department Q thriller based on Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels, it was announced at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday (21 May) by Denmark’s Zentropa Entertainments.

The previous titles in the series, Mikkel Nørgaard’s The Keeper of Lost Causes [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Eugenio Mira
film profile] (2013) and The Absent One [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2014), and Hans Petter Moland’s A Conspiracy of Faith [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2015), have all been local blockbusters, selling 2.2 million tickets, and Danish international sales agency TrustNordisk has licensed them worldwide. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“The time has come for the big finale [at least with Zentropa], and what better way to portray it than with Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Fares Fares in the company of Boe, one of the biggest talents in Danish film?” said Zentropa producer Louise Vesth, who will stage the €5.2 million production scripted by Nikolaj Arcel (who has penned all four), Bo Hr Hansen and Nørgaard, with shooting scheduled for the beginning of next year. 

Lie Kaas and Fares play the leads as detective superintendent Carl Mørck and his sidekick Assad in the Copenhagen Police’s Department Q, specialising in “cases of special focus” or cold cases. This time, they are called to an old Copenhagen apartment where construction workers have found three mummified corpses sitting around a dinner table, and a fourth, empty seat.

Boe’s feature debut, Reconstruction, won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes in 2003, his Offscreen [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2006) received the Young Cinema Award at Venice, and Everything Will Be Fine [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (2010) was selected for the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes. Most recently, his Sex, Drugs and Taxation [+see also:
trailer
festival scope
film profile] took 300,000 local admissions and three Robert Awards from the Danish Film Academy.

While Zentropa is soon to leave the department, Nordisk Film will enter. The Danish major has acquired the rights to the remaining novels by Adler-Olsen, who has published another two and is working on finishing a complete series of ten. He had expected to be asked to write, or at least co-write, the scripts and have an influence on the style and casting, but was in fact not asked to participate.

 

comments
Cannes NEXT
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss