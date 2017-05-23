Ava (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Happy End (2017)
Jupiter's Moon (2017)
The Square (2017)
Redoubtable (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Square (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Italy/France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Marco Tullio Giordana filming Nome di donna

by 

- The new film by the director of The Best of Youth is an Italian-French co-production and will be filmed entirely in Lombardy

Marco Tullio Giordana filming Nome di donna
Director Marco Tullio Giordana

On 22 May, the shoot began for the new film by Marco Tullio GiordanaNome di donna (lit. “Woman’s Name”). The director of One Hundred Steps and The Best of Youth [+see also:
trailer
film profile] is returning to the set five years after his last feature, Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] (which won three David di Donatellos and three Nastri d’Argento Awards) to tell the story of Nina, a young woman who moves to a small village in lower Lombardy with her daughter and finds a job in a prestigious private hospital where many other women, both Italian and foreign, also work. This small, ragtag community of females is nevertheless very much united – by a secret, among other things. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The movie will be toplined by Cristiana Capotondi (La passione [+see also:
trailer
film profile], The Mafia Only Kills in Summer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Pierfrancesco Diliberto
festival scope
film profile], seen recently in Tommaso [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and 7 Minutes [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Michele Placido
film profile]), who will be flanked by Valerio BinascoMichele RiondinoAdriana Asti, Michela Cescon and Laura Marinoni. The story is by Cristiana Mainardi, while the screenplay has been penned by Cristiana Mainardi together with the director himself.  

Filmed entirely in Lombardy, Nome di donna is being produced by Lionello Cerri for Lumière & Co with Rai Cinema, and co-produced by Celluloid Dreams, which is also in charge of the international sales. The film will go on general release in Italy courtesy of 01 Distribution, while the French release will be handled by Paname Distribution.

(Translated from Italian)

 

comments
Cannes NEXT
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Swiss Films Cannes