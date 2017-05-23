Marco Tullio Giordana filming Nome di donna
by Vittoria Scarpa
- The new film by the director of The Best of Youth is an Italian-French co-production and will be filmed entirely in Lombardy
On 22 May, the shoot began for the new film by Marco Tullio Giordana, Nome di donna (lit. "Woman's Name"). The director of One Hundred Steps and The Best of Youth
is returning to the set five years after his last feature, Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy
film profile] (which won three David di Donatellos and three Nastri d’Argento Awards) to tell the story of Nina, a young woman who moves to a small village in lower Lombardy with her daughter and finds a job in a prestigious private hospital where many other women, both Italian and foreign, also work. This small, ragtag community of females is nevertheless very much united – by a secret, among other things.
The movie will be toplined by Cristiana Capotondi (La passione
seen recently in Tommaso
film profile]), who will be flanked by Valerio Binasco, Michele Riondino, Adriana Asti, Michela Cescon and Laura Marinoni. The story is by Cristiana Mainardi, while the screenplay has been penned by Cristiana Mainardi together with the director himself.
Filmed entirely in Lombardy, Nome di donna is being produced by Lionello Cerri for Lumière & Co with Rai Cinema, and co-produced by Celluloid Dreams, which is also in charge of the international sales. The film will go on general release in Italy courtesy of 01 Distribution, while the French release will be handled by Paname Distribution.
(Translated from Italian)