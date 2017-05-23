Paris Coproduction Village unveils its selection

by Cineuropa

23/05/2017 - For its fourth edition, which will take place from 20 to 22 June in Paris, 12 projects have been selected

Organized by Les Arcs European Film Festival during the Champs-Elysées Film Festival Industry Week, Paris Coproduction Village is a professional meetings and financing platform for feature projects selected worldwide. For its fourth edition, which will take place from 20 to 22 June, 2017 in Paris, the 12 following projects have been selected:

Amparo - Simón Mesa Soto

Production: Ocúltimo Cine, Evidencia Films (Colombia) Momento Film (Sweden)

Anatomy of Time - Jakrawal Nilthamrong

Production: Diversion (Thailand)

The Asadas - Ryota Nakano

Production: Bridgehead Inc. (Japan)

Corpus Christi - Jan Komasa

Production: Aurum Film (Poland)

Fingerplay - Mauro Mueller

Production: Contrast Film, Beauvoir Films (Switzerland)

Heaven is Dark - Joseph Bull, Luke Seomore

Production: Third Films (United Kingdom)

Love Your Neighbor - Sharon Bar-Ziv

Production: Transfax Films (Israel)

Neuros - Guilherme Coelho

Production: Bubbles Project, Matizar Filmes (Brazil)

Sounds of Animals Fighting - Sibs Shongwe-La Mer

Production: Fireworks Media (South Africa/Brazil), Los Bragas (Brazil)

Taiwan is the guest country of this fourth edition. In partnership with the Taipei Film Commission, Paris Coproduction Village will present this year Focus Taiwan, inviting 3 Taiwanese projects in development. A conference will take place during the event and will discuss the improvement of French-Taiwanese coproduction frameworks (A Chinese in the Trenches by Show Chen Lee, documentary Loma - Our Home by Hui-Chen Huang and Raining Roses by Rina Tsou). In addition, the 6 actual residents of Cannes Film Festival Cinéfondation will join the selection, with their projects: Aria by Myrsini Aristidou (Cyprus), The Empty House by Rati Tsiteladze (Georgia), Memory House by João Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil), Sole by Carlo Sironi (Italy), Under the Sun by Qiu Yang (China) and The Unwanted by Anwar Boulifa (United Kingdom).

Finally, for the 6th edition of US in Progress, 5 feature-length narratives and docs have been selected to compete for the US in Progress Prize: Human Affairs by Charlie Birns, Wild Nights with Emily by Madeleine Olnek, The Rainbow Experiment by Christina Kallas, About a Mountain by Lily Henderson, and The Pervert by Jack Dunphy and Nathan Silver.

For more information, click here.