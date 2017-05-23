Western (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Jupiter's Moon (2017)
The Square (2017)
Redoubtable (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Ava (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Square (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

INDUSTRY France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Paris Coproduction Village unveils its selection

by 

- For its fourth edition, which will take place from 20 to 22 June in Paris, 12 projects have been selected

Paris Coproduction Village unveils its selection

Organized by Les Arcs European Film Festival during the Champs-Elysées Film Festival Industry Week, Paris Coproduction Village is a professional meetings and financing platform for feature projects selected worldwide. For its fourth edition, which will take place from 20 to 22 June, 2017 in Paris, the 12 following projects have been selected:

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Amparo - Simón Mesa Soto
Production: Ocúltimo Cine, Evidencia Films (Colombia) Momento Film (Sweden)

Anatomy of Time - Jakrawal Nilthamrong
Production: Diversion (Thailand)

The Asadas - Ryota Nakano
Production: Bridgehead Inc. (Japan)

Corpus Christi - Jan Komasa
Production: Aurum Film (Poland)

Fingerplay - Mauro Mueller
Production: Contrast Film, Beauvoir Films (Switzerland)

Heaven is Dark - Joseph Bull, Luke Seomore
Production: Third Films (United Kingdom)

Love Your Neighbor - Sharon Bar-Ziv
Production: Transfax Films (Israel)

Neuros - Guilherme Coelho
Production: Bubbles Project, Matizar Filmes (Brazil)

Sounds of Animals Fighting - Sibs Shongwe-La Mer
Production: Fireworks Media (South Africa/Brazil), Los Bragas (Brazil)

Taiwan is the guest country of this fourth edition. In partnership with the Taipei Film Commission, Paris Coproduction Village will present this year Focus Taiwan, inviting 3 Taiwanese projects in development. A conference will take place during the event and will discuss the improvement of French-Taiwanese coproduction frameworks (A Chinese in the Trenches by Show Chen Lee, documentary Loma - Our Home by Hui-Chen Huang and Raining Roses by Rina Tsou). In addition, the 6 actual residents of Cannes Film Festival Cinéfondation will join the selection, with their projects: Aria by Myrsini Aristidou (Cyprus), The Empty House by Rati Tsiteladze (Georgia), Memory House by João Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil), Sole by Carlo Sironi (Italy), Under the Sun by Qiu Yang (China) and The Unwanted by Anwar Boulifa (United Kingdom).

Finally, for the 6th edition of US in Progress, 5 feature-length narratives and docs have been selected to compete for the US in Progress Prize: Human Affairs by Charlie BirnsWild Nights with Emily by Madeleine OlnekThe Rainbow Experiment by Christina KallasAbout a Mountain by Lily Henderson, and The Pervert by Jack Dunphy and Nathan Silver.

For more information, click here.

 

comments
Cannes NEXT
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Filmitalia Cannes 2017