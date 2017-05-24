Ava (2017)
Jupiter's Moon (2017)
INDUSTRY Poland/Lithuania

Poland and Lithuania sign a cooperation agreement

by 

- CANNES 2017: The Film Polish Institute and the Lithuanian Film Centre to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries

Poland and Lithuania sign a cooperation agreement
LFC director Rolandas Kvietkauskas and PFI director Magdalena Sroka sign the agreement at Cannes

On 22 May, during the 70th Cannes Film Festival, representatives of the Polish Film Institute and the Lithuanian Film Centre - director Magdalena Sroka and director Rolandas Kvietkauskas - signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two national institutions in the field of cinematography and the implementation of joint film projects. The intention of the agreement is to strengthen the cooperation between film producers from Poland and Lithuania. The Polish Film Institute and the Lithuanian Film Centre will make every effort to ensure that, on a reciprocal basis, every two years at least one Lithuanian film will be co-financed by the Polish Film Institute, and one Polish production will be supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“The long shared history of Poland and Lithuania is a ready-made scenario not for one, but a dozen full-length feature films. Our film industries are developing dynamically, we are present in European cinema. Works by artists from our countries are presented at the most important international film festivals, the best example being Frost [+see also:
trailer
film profile] directed by Šarūnas Bartas, shown in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes,” emphasised Sroka. “We are delighted by the good co-operation and trust that producers from both countries are placing in one another. By tightening the cooperation between the Polish Film Institute and the Lithuanian Film Centre, we want to give them a clear signal that we will support the development and production of their joint film projects,” added Kvietkauskas .

"In 2015 in Poland Lithuanian Film Centre had presented its film program in a wide range. Regarding successful partnership with some of the festivals and meetings with producers we can see the increased number of co-productions between Lithuania and Poland. We are ready to step forward so the agreement will make an impact on the creators showing them the long-term financing strategies and tendencies," said Kvietkauskas.

In 2005-2017, six international co-productions were achieved with Polish and Lithuanian participation, including Back To Your Arms by Kristijonas Vildzunas. At present, five projects are in development or post-production, including Krzysztof Zanussi's new film Ether and the documentary Habit and Armour by Paweł Pitera.

 

