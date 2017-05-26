The 2017 Zlín Film Festival welcomes films from a record-breaking number of countries
by Martin Kudláč
- The world’s largest children’s and youth film festival is opening its gates for the 57th time this year
The oldest and largest showcase of children’s and youth films, the Zlín Film Festival (International Film Festival for Children and Youth), will screen 326 movies from a record-breaking total of 62 countries during its upcoming edition. “The interest among filmmakers increases every year. We are receiving more and more film submissions, and we have to be careful when selecting them,” says artistic director Markéta Pášmová, who also reveals that the festival programmers had to sift through 2,331 films in order to put together the final 326-strong selection, split into five competition sections and nine non-competitive sidebars. “This year, we have decided to pick a smaller number of films. We want to make our festival more concise for the audience,” adds Pášmová.
This year's competition of European feature debuts will introduce Amanda Kernell's Sami Blood
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Amanda Kernell
Peter Foott's The Young Offenders
trailer
Tereza Nvotová's Filthy
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Tereza Nvotová
and René Frelle Petersen's Where Have All the Good Men Gone, while the competition of feature films for children includes Petter Lennstrand's Up in the Sky
trailer
Michel Boujenah's Heartstrings
trailer
Iveta Grófová's Little Harbour
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Iveta Grófová
film profile] and Meikeminne Clinckspoor’s Cloudboy, among many others.
The 57th edition will spotlight Swedish cinema, thus honouring the 110th birthday of the creator of Pippi Longstocking, Astrid Lindgren, in partnership with the biggest Swedish film festival for children and young people, BUFF, in Malmö. The Days of Swedish Cinema section will present a taste of cinema from the Nordic nation in the guise of Pippi in the South Seas, Lotta Leaves Home, Astrid, Sebbe
film review
trailer
Let the Right One In
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: John Nordling
interview: Tomas Alfredson
Fanny and Alexander, and others. In addition to Sweden, Swiss cinema for young people and children will also be projected onto the big screen in Zlín as part of another country focus – the titles include Clara and the Secret of the Bears, Jimmie, Rascals on the Road, Sister
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Kacey Mottet Klein
interview: Ursula Meier
festival scope
and the award-winning and internationally celebrated My Life as a Zucchini
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Claude Barras
film profile].
Despite its relatively niche film orientation, the festival runs its screenings in parallel with an industry programme that is nevertheless not aimed exclusively at film professionals, with a workshop on pitching led by Slovakian filmmaker Mira Fornay, a conference on formal and informal education, a presentation of Czech works in progress for children and youngsters, a panel on how to successfully engage with the local audience, a discussion on scriptwriting development and a CinEd seminar for teachers.
The 57th International Film Festival for Children and Youth runs from 26 May–3 June in Zlín, Czech Republic.