Sarajevo Film Festival to pay tribute to Joshua Oppenheimer

by Vladan Petkovic

26/05/2017 - The US director’s films will be screened within the Dealing With the Past programme, and he will also hold a master class

The Sarajevo Film Festival (11-18 August) has announced that the subject of this year's “Tribute to” programme will be Joshua Oppenheimer, the Academy Award-nominated director of The Look of Silence and The Act of Killing . The two films will be screened within the Dealing With the Past programme, introduced in 2015 and so far mostly showing documentaries from the region that tackle the 1990s wars in the Balkans and their consequences.

Born in 1974 in the USA, two-time Oscar nominee Oppenheimer’s debut feature film, The Act of Killing, was named Film of the Year in 2013 by The Guardian and the Sight and Sound Film Poll, and won 72 international awards, including a European Film Award, a BAFTA, an Asia Pacific Screen Award and a Berlinale Audience Award.

His second film, The Look of Silence, premiered at the 71st Venice Film Festival, where it won five awards, including the Grand Jury Prize, the international critics’ award (FIPRESCI Prize) and the European film critics’ award (FEDEORA Prize). Since then, it has received 72 international accolades, including an Independent Spirit Award, an IDA Award for Best Documentary, a Gotham Award for Best Documentary and three Cinema Eye Honors, including Best Film and Best Director.

Cinema Eye Honors named him a decade-defining filmmaker in 2016, and both of his films as decade-defining films. In 2014, Oppenheimer was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship.

In previous years, Sarajevo has paid tribute to Amat Escalante, Brillante Mendoza, Atom Egoyan, Michael Winterbottom, Cristi Puiu, Todd Solondz, Lucrecia Martel, Bruno Dumont, Jia Zhang-ke, Todd Haynes, Ulrich Seidl, Abel Ferrara, Béla Tarr, Alexander Payne, Dušan Makavejev, Gaspar Noé, Peter Mullan, Stephen Frears, Mike Leigh and Steve Buscemi.