The Directors’ Fortnight Europa Cinemas Label goes to A Ciambra

by Fabien Lemercier

26/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: The second feature by Jonas Carpignano has been crowned as the best European film in the Directors’ Fortnight; Claire Denis and Philippe Garrel also awarded

A Ciambra by Italy’s Jonas Carpignano, unveiled in the 49th Directors’ Fortnight at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, has won the Europa Cinemas Label (handed out by a jury of exhibitors to the best European film in the parallel section). The movie is the second feature by the filmmaker, who rose to prominence in the Critics’ Week in 2015 with Mediterranea . Produced by Italy’s Stayblack Productions and Brazil’s RT Features, A Ciambra was co-produced by France (Haut et Court, which will also be in charge of distributing it in France), Germany (DCM Pictures) and Sweden (Film i Väst and Filmgate). The international sales are managed by Luxbox.

Also handed to a film in the Directors’ Fortnight, the SACD Prize was tied between Bright Sunshine In by Claire Denis (produced by Curiosa Films; distributed in France by Ad Vitam; international sales by Films Distribution) and Lover for a Day by Philippe Garrel (an SBS production; the firm will also release the film in France on 31 May and is selling the movie overseas).

Lastly, the Art Cinema Award (handed out by CICAE) singled out The Rider by US director Chloé Zhao and the Short Film Award was bestowed upon Retour à Genoa City by Benoît Grimalt.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Europa Cinemas Label

A Ciambra – Jonas Carpignano (Italy/Brazil/USA/France/Germany/Sweden)

SACD Prize (ex-aequo)

Bright Sunshine In - Claire Denis (France)

Lover for a Day – Philippe Garrel (France)

Art Cinema Award

The Rider – Chloé Zhao (USA)

Short Film Award

Retour à Genoa City – Benoît Grimalt (France)

