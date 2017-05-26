The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Focus: BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
CANNES 2017 Directors’ Fortnight/Awards

The Directors’ Fortnight Europa Cinemas Label goes to A Ciambra

- CANNES 2017: The second feature by Jonas Carpignano has been crowned as the best European film in the Directors’ Fortnight; Claire Denis and Philippe Garrel also awarded

The Directors’ Fortnight Europa Cinemas Label goes to A Ciambra
A Ciambra by Jonas Carpignano

A Ciambra [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile] by Italy’s Jonas Carpignano, unveiled in the 49th Directors’ Fortnight at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, has won the Europa Cinemas Label (handed out by a jury of exhibitors to the best European film in the parallel section). The movie is the second feature by the filmmaker, who rose to prominence in the Critics’ Week in 2015 with Mediterranea [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile]. Produced by Italy’s Stayblack Productions [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile] and Brazil’s RT Features, A Ciambra was co-produced by France (Haut et Court, which will also be in charge of distributing it in France), Germany (DCM Pictures) and Sweden (Film i Väst and Filmgate). The international sales are managed by Luxbox.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Also handed to a film in the Directors’ Fortnight, the SACD Prize was tied between Bright Sunshine In [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Claire Denis (produced by Curiosa Films; distributed in France by Ad Vitam; international sales by Films Distribution) and Lover for a Day [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Philippe Garrel (an SBS production; the firm will also release the film in France on 31 May and is selling the movie overseas).

Lastly, the Art Cinema Award (handed out by CICAE) singled out The Rider by US director Chloé Zhao and the Short Film Award was bestowed upon Retour à Genoa City by Benoît Grimalt.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Europa Cinemas Label
A Ciambra [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile] – Jonas Carpignano (Italy/Brazil/USA/France/Germany/Sweden)

SACD Prize (ex-aequo)
Bright Sunshine In [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Claire Denis (France)
Lover for a Day [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Philippe Garrel (France)

Art Cinema Award
The Rider – Chloé Zhao (USA)

Short Film Award
Retour à Genoa City – Benoît Grimalt (France)

(Translated from French)

 

comments
