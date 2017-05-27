The award winners of the Cinéfondation unveiled
by Fabien Lemercier
- CANNES 2017: Chaired by Cristian Mungiu, the jury of the Cinéfondation has handed prizes to three movies from film schools
The Cinéfondation and short film jury, chaired by Cristian Mungiu and also including Clotilde Hesme, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Barry Jenkins and Eric Khoo, has handed out the Cinéfondation awards at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
First Prize
Paul Is Here - Valentina Maurel (INSAS, Belgium)
Second Prize
Heyvan (AniMal) - Bahram & Bahman Ark (Iranian National School of Cinema)
Third Prize
Two Youths Died - Tommaso Usberti (La Fémis, France)
(Translated from French)