The award winners of the Cinéfondation unveiled

by Fabien Lemercier

27/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: Chaired by Cristian Mungiu, the jury of the Cinéfondation has handed prizes to three movies from film schools

The Cinéfondation and short film jury, chaired by Cristian Mungiu and also including Clotilde Hesme, Athina Rachel Tsangari, Barry Jenkins and Eric Khoo, has handed out the Cinéfondation awards at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

First Prize

Paul Is Here - Valentina Maurel (INSAS, Belgium)

Second Prize

Heyvan (AniMal) - Bahram & Bahman Ark (Iranian National School of Cinema)

Third Prize

Two Youths Died - Tommaso Usberti (La Fémis, France)

(Translated from French)