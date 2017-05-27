Jupiter's Moon (2017)
In the Fade (2017)
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
Makala (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Happy End (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

INSTITUTIONS Portugal

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

New heads appointed at Portugal’s ICA

by 

- Luís Chaby Vaz and Fátima Mineiro are the new president and vice-president of the Portuguese Film and Audiovisual Institute

New heads appointed at Portugal’s ICA

Filomena Serras Pereira and Ana Costa Dias have resigned from Portugal’s film body, the ICA. Less than two days later, the Ministry of Culture replaced the former president and vice-president with Luís Chaby Vaz and Fátima Mineiro, who will begin in their new roles from June onwards.

Pereira and Dias, who had managed the ICA since 2014, leave during a period of great opposition from several industry associations, following the selection of the SECA juries and in view of the overall policy for the film and audiovisual sector. This opposition has led to several protests in recent months, during the latest Berlinale and also in Portugal itself (read more).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Pereira and Dias have not publicly revealed the reason behind their decision. The Ministry of Culture, on the other hand, announced that their departure “was due to the fact that the former president and vice-president considered that they no longer enjoyed the necessary conditions to assume their positions. It was not due to a negative judgement from our side about their job. We do need new faces, though, in these controversial times for the audiovisual sector. We believe we will overcome these controversies.”

Luís Chaby Vaz is a lawyer and consultant, and was formerly a sub-director of Porto’s São João National Theatre and the manager of Lisbon’s D Maria II National Theatre. Fátima Mineiro is also a lawyer and specialises in copyright systems.

 

comments
Producers on the Move
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Filmitalia Cannes 2017