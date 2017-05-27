Jupiter's Moon (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
In the Fade (2017)
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
Makala (2017)
A Ciambra (2017)
Happy End (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: A Ciambra (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

CANNES 2017 Awards

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Golden Eye goes to Faces, Places at Cannes

by 

- CANNES 2017: The film by Agnès Varda and JR has won the award for the best documentary screened across the various Cannes selections this year

The Golden Eye goes to Faces, Places at Cannes
Faces, Places by Agnès Varda and JR

Handed out at the Cannes Film Festival since 2015 by the Scam (Civil Society of Multimedia Authors), in partnership with the Ina, and serving to single out the best of the documentaries screened across the various selections on the Croisette, the Golden Eye Award, given out this year by a jury chaired by Sandrine Bonnaire (flanked by Lucy Walker, Dror Moreh, Thom Powers and Lorenzo Codelli), has crowned Faces, Places by Agnès Varda and JR, which was presented out of competition. The jury’s justification was the following: "Our jury has been deeply moved by Agnès and JR’s decision to meet local, so-called ‘little’ people, and our hearts have been touched by this movie-tale about consideration for the other through art. These combined perspectives are both delicate and generous."

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Faces, Places depicts the meeting between the famous filmmaker and the artist who specialises in creating open-air photo galleries, whose shared passion for images (and, more specifically, the places and the tools used to display them) drove them to shoot a film in France, far from the big cities, on a largely improvised journey across the country in JR’s photo-booth van. It was produced by Ciné Tamaris and JRSA together with Arte France Cinéma, Arches Films and Rouge International. The French distribution will be handled by Le Pacte from 28 June, while the international sales are managed by Cohen Media Group.

(Translated from French)

 

comments
Producers on the Move
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

Swiss Films Cannes