The Golden Eye goes to Faces, Places at Cannes

by Fabien Lemercier

27/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: The film by Agnès Varda and JR has won the award for the best documentary screened across the various Cannes selections this year

Handed out at the Cannes Film Festival since 2015 by the Scam (Civil Society of Multimedia Authors), in partnership with the Ina, and serving to single out the best of the documentaries screened across the various selections on the Croisette, the Golden Eye Award, given out this year by a jury chaired by Sandrine Bonnaire (flanked by Lucy Walker, Dror Moreh, Thom Powers and Lorenzo Codelli), has crowned Faces, Places by Agnès Varda and JR, which was presented out of competition. The jury’s justification was the following: "Our jury has been deeply moved by Agnès and JR’s decision to meet local, so-called ‘little’ people, and our hearts have been touched by this movie-tale about consideration for the other through art. These combined perspectives are both delicate and generous."

Faces, Places depicts the meeting between the famous filmmaker and the artist who specialises in creating open-air photo galleries, whose shared passion for images (and, more specifically, the places and the tools used to display them) drove them to shoot a film in France, far from the big cities, on a largely improvised journey across the country in JR’s photo-booth van. It was produced by Ciné Tamaris and JRSA together with Arte France Cinéma, Arches Films and Rouge International. The French distribution will be handled by Le Pacte from 28 June, while the international sales are managed by Cohen Media Group.

(Translated from French)