Cannes’ FIPRESCI Prize goes to BPM (Beats Per Minute)

by Fabien Lemercier

27/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: The international critics have crowned Robin Campillo’s film; Closeness and The Nothing Factory also awarded

The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) has handed out its trophies on the eve of the awards ceremony of the 70th Cannes Film Festival. For the competition, the International Critics’ Prize crowned BPM (Beats Per Minute) by France’s Robin Campillo. This Films de Pierre production is being sold abroad by Films Distribution.

For the Un Certain Regard selection, victory was claimed by Closeness, the feature debut by 25-year-old Russian prodigy Kantemir Balagov, which is being sold overseas by Wild Bunch.

The FIPRESCI Prize for the parallel sections was bestowed upon The Nothing Factory by Portugal’s Pedro Pinho, presented in the Directors’ Fortnight. The Terratreme Filmes production is being sold by Memento Films International.

Furthermore, we should point out that the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury singled out Radiance by Japan’s Naomi Kawase (produced by Paris-based outfit Comme des Cinémas, co-produced by Japan and being sold abroad by MK2).

Here is the complete list of winners:

FIPRESCI Prize in the Competition

BPM (Beats Per Minute) - Robin Campillo (France)

FIPRESCI Prize in Un Certain Regard

Closeness - Kantemir Balagov (Russia)

FIPRESCI Prize in the parallel sections

The Nothing Factory - Pedro Pinho (Portugal)

Prize of the Ecumenical Jury

Radiance - Naomi Kawase (France/Japan)

(Translated from French)