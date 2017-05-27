Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
CANNES 2017 Un Certain Regard/Awards

Un Certain Regard crowns A Man of Integrity

by 

- CANNES 2017: Victory has been claimed by the film by Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof; honourable mentions for Italian actress Jasmine Trinca and for Mathieu Amalric’s Barbara

Un Certain Regard crowns A Man of Integrity
The jury and the winners of Un Certain Regard 2017 (© Christophe Bouillon/Festival de Cannes)

A Man of Integrity by Iran’s Mohammad Rasoulof has won the Un Certain Regard Prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, handed out by the jury chaired by Uma Thurman. The international sales of the movie have been entrusted to German company The Match Factory

Italy’s Jasmine Trinca was singled out with the Best Actress Award for her performance in Lucky [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Sergio Castellitto
film profile] by her fellow countryman Sergio Castellitto, a production by Indigo Film and HT Film, sold by True Colours.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

A Prize for the Best Poetic Narrative went to Barbara [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Mathieu Amalric (produced by Waiting For Cinéma and Alicéléo, sold abroad by Gaumont).

The winners’ list is rounded off by Wind River by US director Taylor Sheridan (Best Director Award – sold by Insiders, a US company in which Wild Bunch has a 45% stake) and April’s Daughter by Mexico’s Michel Franco (Jury Prize – sold by UK firm Protagonist Pictures and France’s MK2).

Here is the complete list of winners:

Un Certain Regard Prize
A Man of Integrity - Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran)

Best Actress Award
Jasmine Trinca - Lucky [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Sergio Castellitto
film profile] (Italy)

Prize for the Best Poetic Narrative 
Barbara [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Mathieu Amalric (France)

Best Director Award
Wind River - Taylor Sheridan (USA)

Jury Prize 
April’s Daughter - Michel Franco (Mexico)

(Translated from French)

 

