CANNES 2017 Awards

LIVE: The Cannes Film Festival awards

- CANNES 2017: The winners of the prizes of the 70th edition of the gathering are being unveiled at the closing ceremony

LIVE: The Cannes Film Festival awards

The winners of the prizes of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival are being unveiled at the closing ceremony:

Here is the complete list of winners:

Palme d'Or
-

Grand Prix
BPM (Beats Per Minute) - Robin Campillo

Best Director
Sofia Coppola - The Beguiled

Best Actress
Diane Kruger - In the Fade

Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here

Best Screenplay (ex-aequo)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer - Yorgos Lanthimos
You Were Never Really Here - Lynne Ramsay

Jury Prize
Loveless - Andrey Zvyagintsev

70th Anniversary Prize
Nicole Kidman

Caméra d'Or
Montparnasse Bienvenüe [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
film profile] - Léonor Serraille (France)

Palme d'Or for Best Short Film
A Gentle Night - Qiu Yang (China)
Special Mention
Katto - Teppo Airaksinen (Finland)

 

