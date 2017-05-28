LIVE: The Cannes Film Festival awards
by Cineuropa
- CANNES 2017: The winners of the prizes of the 70th edition of the gathering are being unveiled at the closing ceremony
The winners of the prizes of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival are being unveiled at the closing ceremony:
Here is the complete list of winners:
Palme d'Or
Grand Prix
BPM (Beats Per Minute) - Robin Campillo
Best Director
Sofia Coppola - The Beguiled
Best Actress
Diane Kruger - In the Fade
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here
Best Screenplay (ex-aequo)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer - Yorgos Lanthimos
You Were Never Really Here - Lynne Ramsay
Jury Prize
Loveless - Andrey Zvyagintsev
70th Anniversary Prize
Nicole Kidman
Caméra d'Or
Montparnasse Bienvenüe - Léonor Serraille (France)
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Léonor Serraille
film profile] - Léonor Serraille (France)
Palme d'Or for Best Short Film
A Gentle Night - Qiu Yang (China)
Special Mention
Katto - Teppo Airaksinen (Finland)