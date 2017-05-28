LIVE: The Cannes Film Festival awards

by Cineuropa

28/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: The winners of the prizes of the 70th edition of the gathering are being unveiled at the closing ceremony

The winners of the prizes of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival are being unveiled at the closing ceremony:

Here is the complete list of winners:

Palme d'Or

-

Grand Prix

BPM (Beats Per Minute) - Robin Campillo

Best Director

Sofia Coppola - The Beguiled

Best Actress

Diane Kruger - In the Fade

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix - You Were Never Really Here

Best Screenplay (ex-aequo)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer - Yorgos Lanthimos

You Were Never Really Here - Lynne Ramsay

Jury Prize

Loveless - Andrey Zvyagintsev

70th Anniversary Prize

Nicole Kidman

Caméra d'Or

Montparnasse Bienvenüe - Léonor Serraille (France)

Palme d'Or for Best Short Film

A Gentle Night - Qiu Yang (China)

Special Mention

Katto - Teppo Airaksinen (Finland)