The Cinéfondation Residence awards its 2017 projects

by Vassilis Economou

30/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: Twelve emerging filmmakers and residents of the Cinéfondation programmes competed during a pitching session for two prizes awarded by the CNC

Every year, 12 young directors are admitted to the Cinéfondation Residence to prepare their debut or sophomore film projects. The programme is divided into two sessions, and each lasts four-and-a-half months. The participants in the completed 33rd (1 October 2016–15 February 2017) and the ongoing 34th (1 March–1 July 2017) editions were competing for two grants awarded by the CNC.

The residents showcased their projects to a panel of 50 producers during a special pitching session that was organised by the CNC during the 70th Cannes International Film Festival. For the first time since the Residence was founded in 2000, a prize of €5,000 was awarded to the best project at each of the two sessions, in partnership with the CNC. The jury comprised French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin, actress and producer Julie Gayet, and Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania.

At the first pitching session for the 33rd edition, the projects taking part were:

Bootlegger – Caroline Monnet (Canada)

Beneath the Ice – Zeno Graton (Belgium)

Noah Tree – Cenk Erturk (Turkey)

Another Skin – Lukas Dhont (Belgium)

Paradise Drifters – Mees Peijnenburg (the Netherlands)

Iomante – Takeshi Fukunaga (Japan)

In the second pitching session for the 34th edition, the projects taking part were:

Under the Sun – Qiu Yang (China)

Memory House – João Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil)

Aria – Myrsini Aristidou (Cyprus)

The Unwanted – Anwar Boulifa (UK/Morocco)

The Empty House – Rati Tsiteladze (Georgia)

Sole – Carlo Sironi (Italy)

The winners of both sessions were announced by the CNC’s general director, Christophe Tardieu, and the jury members.

The 33rd edition grant went to Bootlegger by Caroline Monnet, a filmmaker who “shows promise for the future”, according to the jury. The movie speaks of acceptance and social differences seen from the inside of a secluded community, as the heroine is a Caucasian woman living on a native reserve in Nord-du-Québec.

The 34th edition grant went to Qiu Yang’s Under the Sun, a project that “is contemporary and has a cinematographic language not limited to Chinese tradition”; it deals with an enormous moral crisis in China, as nobody helps anybody in public any more, and sometimes injured people are left to die on the street. The story will unfold through the traditional Chinese storytelling method, “Fu Bi Xin”, which tries to tell a story with multiple layers at the same time.