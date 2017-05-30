The advance on receipts smiles upon Dharamsala

by Fabien Lemercier

30/05/2017 - The upcoming films by Alice Winocour and Claire Burger, which are both being staged by the Paris-based production outfit, will be backed by the CNC

Somewhat eclipsed by the Cannes Film Festival, the results of the second 2017 session of the CNC’s second advance on receipts committee have been made public and reveal that seven projects have been accepted. Featuring among them are two features that will be produced by Isabelle Madelaine for Dharamsala.

The first, Proxima by Alice Winocour, will also be produced by Emilie Tisné for Darius Films. This will be the third feature by the filmmaker, whose two previous movies were both unveiled on the Croisette: Augustine (premiered in the 2012 Critics’ Week and also nominated for the César Award for Best First Feature Film in 2013) and Disorder (selected in Un Certain Regard in 2015). Interestingly, the director won the César Award for Best Screenplay in 2016 for Mustang by Deniz Gamze Ergüven, which was one of the nominees for the Oscar for Best Foreign-language Film the same year.

The advance on receipts will support another project being staged by Dharamsala with C'est ça l'amour by Claire Burger, which will be the second feature by the filmmaker, who co-directed Party Girl (Caméra d'Or at Cannes in 2014, where the film also pocketed an Ensemble Acting Prize in Un Certain Regard) with Marie Amachoukeli and Samuel Theis. The story, written by the director, revolves around Mario, a man who has been in charge of the family home since his wife left. Now, he has to raise his two crisis-riddled teenage daughters on his own. Fourteen-year-old Frida blames him for the departure of her mother, while 17-year-old Niki dreams of leaving home. Meanwhile, Mario is still waiting for his wife to return. The shoot is slated to take place this summer.

The CNC also selected Les estivants by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (who co-penned the screenplay with Agnès de Sacy; production by Ad Vitam Production and Ex Nihilo), Plaire, baiser et courir vite by Christophe Honoré (Les Films Pelléas, co-produced by Arte France Cinéma; starring Louis Garrel and Vincent Lacoste), the English-language project Annette by Leos Carax (toplined by Adam Driver; produced by Arena Films and co-produced by Kinology), Monsieur Deligny by Richard Copans (Les Films d'Ici) and the animated project Le voyage du prince by Jean-François Laguionie (who co-wrote the screenplay with Anik Le Ray; produced by Blue Spirit Production).

(Translated from French)