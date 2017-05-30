Makala (2017)
The Square (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
You Were Never Really Here (2017)
In the Fade (2017)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
Montparnasse Bienvenue (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: You Were Never Really Here (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

BOX OFFICE Finland

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Three Finnish films on top of the 2016 box-office charts

by 

- Local releases racked up 2.5 million admissions to control 29% of the market – the largest share in the Nordic countries

Three Finnish films on top of the 2016 box-office charts
Ricky Rapper and the Nighthawk by Timo Koivusalo

“The Finnish film industry is a great example of how to successfully combine cultural state support with commercial financing and market performance,” said Lasse Saarinen, managing director of the Finnish Film Foundation, when publishing the 2016 film statistics.

Of the 8.7 million tickets sold last year in Finnish cinemas, 2.5 million were for the 39 local features released during the year, controlling 29% of the market – the best result in the Nordic countries for the second year in a row. The top three films on the chart were Finnish children’s movies: Timo Koivusalo’s Ricky Rapper and the Nighthawk [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (338,914 admissions), Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis’ The Angry Birds Movie [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (327,687 admissions) and Rike Jokela’s Tatu and Patu [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (323,664 admissions). The best-performing US title came in at number four: US directors Chris Renaud and Yarrow Cheney’s fully animated The Secret Life of Pets

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

“There is a wide variety of domestic films on offer, providing considerable choice for all types of audiences,” Saarinen continued. “During the last three years, the number of Finnish screens has increased to 312, spread across 120 towns around the country; digitisation has also revived the cinemas in the smaller communities, and the 2016 box-office result was a record high: €91.1 million.”

Finnish films also broke records internationally: The Angry Birds Movie, a US-Finnish co-production (staged by Finnish producer Mikael Hed/Rovio Entertainment and Columbia Pictures), grossed €325 million worldwide, and was "the second most successful film based on a video game series" and by far the most internationally successful Finnish film of all time. Rovio and Columbia have already scheduled the opening of the sequel for 1 May 2020, scripted (as for the first instalment) by US screenwriter Jon Vitti (The Simpsons), and helmed by US directors Mike Mitchell and Daron Nefcy.

Otherwise, it is also worth remembering that Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen’s The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Juho Kuosmanen
film profile] won the Un Certain Regard sidebar at the 2016 Cannes International Film Festival and received the European Film Award for European Discovery of the Year, after taking eight Jussis, Finland’s national film award. In addition, Finnish directors Hamy Ramezan and Rungano Nyoni’s short Listen was screened at more than 70 international festivals and bagged several top prizes.

 

comments
Film Business Course
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

ELO Film School