Roma Lazio Film Commission presents Location360 at Cannes

by Vassilis Economou

30/05/2017 - CANNES 2017: An application has been presented by the Roma Lazio Film Commission, which, through the use of a cardboard device, offers a 360-degree VR experience of the Lazio landscape

During the 70th Cannes International Film Festival, the Roma Lazio Film Commission took the opportunity to present its innovative Location360 application. The app, which was initially designed and introduced last year, allows users to visit locations across Rome and the Lazio region through a 360-degree virtual-reality (VR) experience.

The application gives the viewer a unique opportunity to explore an expansive territory that encompasses special locations in terms of both history and geography. From Roman sites to Renaissance villas, and from countryside locations to mountains and islands, the territory offers an unparalleled variety of scenery. Let’s not forget that this is the same area that has been used for filming some of the most iconic moments of Italian and international cinema.

By downloading the app, from either the App Store or Google Play, and then using the specialised cardboard device, which can transform any smartphone into a VR viewer, the user is able to explore the unique landscape of the Lazio region in great depth. This is the second year that the Roma Lazio Film Commission has exhibited both the app and the cardboard add-on at the Cannes Film Market. In addition, this time, it was being showcased in two different locations: at the Lazio Cinema International stand of the Lazio region and at the market’s official Italian Pavilion, which was this year hosted at the Hotel Majestic.

It should be noted that the project was created thanks to the joint efforts of the Municipality of Rome, the Province of Rome and the Lazio region, with the aim of developing the movie and audiovisual industry across Rome and the Lazio area.