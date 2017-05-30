Teodora to distribute the Palme d’Or and Grand Prix winners in Italian theatres

by Camillo De Marco

30/05/2017 - Razzini and Petrillo’s company has acquired The Square and BPM (Beats Per Minute); successful pre-sales for Loro by Paolo Sorrentino, production of which will kick off in July

Back at the Cannes Film Market this year, which saw record attendance levels, Teodora has announced that it has acquired the winners of two of the main awards. Vieri Razzini and Cesare Petrillo’s company will distribute the Palme d’Or winner, Ruben Östlund’s The Square , in Italy, as well as BPM (Beats Per Minute) by Robin Campillo, which won the Grand Prix and was acquired shortly before the festival. These two movies are joined by The Workshop , the new opus by Laurent Cantet, presented to much fanfare in the Un Certain Regard section.

Lucisano Media Group has acquired the Italian distribution rights to five foreign films: the thriller Georgetown, which marks the directorial debut by Viennese actor Christoph Waltz, who also stars in the film alongside Vanessa Redgrave; Megan Leavey, a drama directed by documentarian Gabriela Cowperthwaite, starring Kate Mara; Departures by Peter Hutchings; Ailo’s Journey, a documentary helmed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky; and Escape Plan 3 by Steven C Miller, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Four films were acquired by Officine Ubu: Back to Burgundy by French director Cédric Klapisch (Pot Luck), which was being sold at Cannes by StudioCanal; Grace Jones – Bloodlight and Bami by Sophie Fiennes; Joint Custody, a comedy by Alexandra Leclère (The Roommates Party ) sold by Wild Bunch; and Sergio & Sergei by Ernesto Dranas (WestEnd), a comedy based on the real-life radio friendship struck up between a Cuban man and a Russian astronaut in orbit on the Mir space station at the end of the Cold War.

Notorious Pictures came back clutching eight titles, including Richard Says Goodbye by Wayne Roberts, starring Johnny Depp, and The Full House, a French romantic comedy directed by Emmanuel Gillibert. Other new titles featuring on the line-up of the company headed up by Guglielmo Marchetti are The Last Full Measure by Todd Robinson, Asterix e la pozione magica by Louis Clichy and Alexandre Astier, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir by Ken Scott, starring Dhanush and Bérénice Bejo, based on Romain Puértolas’ international bestseller, and lastly Patrick by British director Mandie Fletcher.

At the Film Market, Draka Distribution acquired David Moreau’s Alone, based on the comic book by Bruno Gazzotti and Fabien Vehlmann, from French company StudioCanal.

In terms of sales, during the festival Variety revealed that the new film by Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino, Loro, has notched up a huge number of pre-sales – it is slated to go into production in July with Indigo Film. The film being sold by Pathé, in which Toni Servillo will don the blue blazer of Silvio Berlusconi, will be distributed in Germany (DCM), Spain (DeAPlaneta), Benelux (Belga), Poland (Gutek), Greece (Feelgood), the CIS, which includes nine of the 16 republics of the former Soviet Union (Aone), the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Aero Films), the former Yugoslavia (McF), Hungary (Mozinet) and Israel (Lev). Pathé will be in charge of distributing the film in France and Switzerland.

True Colours sold the rights to Lucky by Sergio Castellitto, presented in the Un Certain Regard section of the festival, to French firm Paname Distribution, Fenix Distribuidora for Latin America and Stars Media for the former Yugoslavia, as well as to Greece (Seven Films), China (Times Vision), Hungary (Mozinet) and Bulgaria (Bulgaria Film Vision). Negotiations are still under way for Spain. The comedy Husband & Wife by Simone Godano was sold to Swallow Wings (Taiwan), Estinfilm (Estonia), Times Vision (China), Film Medya (Turkey) and New People Film Company (Russia). In addition, Napoli velata by Ferzan Ozptek, currently in production, was pre-sold to Swallow Wings for Taiwanese distribution.

(Translated from Italian)