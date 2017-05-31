Karlovy Vary announces this year’s competition titles

by Martin Kudláč

31/05/2017 - 2014 KVIFF winner George Ovashvili returns, and Krzysztof Krauze’s posthumously completed drama about the consequences of the Rwandan genocide is also in the main competition

Georgian Crystal Globe winner George Ovashvili returns to the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival after three years with his latest oeuvre, Khibula, about an ousted Georgian president who is fighting for power “while waging an internal struggle as he heads off to meet his fate”. Birds Are Singing in Kigali is a drama revolving around the topic of the Rwandan genocide, by Krzysztof Krauze, who was working on the project with his wife, Joanna Kos-Krauze, who eventually took over after he passed away in 2014. Romanian director Iulia Rugina will unveil her third feature, Breaking News, in the main competition alongside The Line (read the report), a Slovakian-Ukrainian drama by Peter Bebjak, the Czech medieval road movie The Little Crusader (read the news) by Václav Kadrnka, and Nicolas Silhol’s Corporate .

The East of the West competition, rounding up the cinematic output from Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the countries of the former Soviet Union, will welcome Josef Tuka’s minimalistic psychological drama The Absence of Closeness (read the news); Priit Pääsuke’s high-spirited comedy The End of the Chain; the first feature-length outing by Ukraine’s Marina Stepanska, Falling; the debut by Cristi Iftime, Mariţa (read the news); and Juraj Lehotský’s sophomore feature, Nina (read the news). Topics currently making headlines will be explored in the documentary competition: Orban Wallace will scrutinise the journalistic practice of reporting during humanitarian tragedies in Another News Story, Alexandru Solomon will investigate a curious research centre in Tarzan’s Testicles, Vít Klusák will bring a tragicomic portrait of “an authentic Czech neo-Nazi” in The White World According to Daliborek, and Slovakian documentarian Miro Remo lays bare the life of a singer exhausted by his struggles with addiction, mental illness and the demands of showbusiness in Richard Müller: Unknown.

The 52nd edition of the KVIFF will honour music composer James Newton Howard, and Václav Vorlíček for his contribution to Czech cinema, while Ken Loach and his screenwriter Paul Laverty will receive the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema, and Casey Affleck is slated to be the latest recipient of the Festival President’s Award. The retrospective section will celebrate the work of Kenji Mizoguchi, while KVIFF continues its Future Frames initiative, spotlighting emerging talents among the ranks of award-winning students.

The 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will run from 30 June–8 July.

Here is the list of competition titles:

Official Selection

Arrhythmia – Boris Khlebnikov (Russia/Finland/Germany)

Birds Are Singing in Kigali – Joanna Kos-Krauze, Krzysztof Krauze (Poland)

Breaking News – Iulia Rugina (Romania)

The Cakemaker – Ofir Raul Graizer (Israel/Germany)

Corporate – Nicolas Silhol (France)

Keep the Change – Rachel Israel (USA)

Khibula – George Ovashvili (Georgia/Germany/France)

The Line – Peter Bebjak (Slovak Republic/Ukraine)

The Little Crusader – Václav Kadrnka (Czech Republic/Slovak Republic/Italy)

Men Don’t Cry – Alen Drljevič (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Slovenia/Croatia/Germany)

More – Onur Saylak (Turkey)

Ralang Road – Karma Takapa (India)

East of the West

The Absence of Closeness – Josef Tuka (Czech Republic)

Blue Silence - Bülent Öztürk (Turkey/Belgium)

Dede – Mariam Khatchvani (Georgia/United Kingdom)

The End of the Chain – Priit Pääsuke (Estonia)

Falling – Marina Stepanska (Ukraine)

How Viktor “the Garlic” Took Alexey “the Stud” to the Nursing Home – Alexander Hant (Russia)

The Man Who Looks Like Me – Katrin Maimik, Andres Maimik (Estonia)

Mariţa – Cristi Iftime (Romania)

Nina – Juraj Lehotský (Slovak Republic/Czech Republic)

Pomegranate Orchard – Ilgar Najaf (Azerbaijan)

The Stone – Orhan Eskiköy (Turkey)

Unwanted – Edon Rizvanolli (Kosovo/the Netherlands)

Documentary Films

Another News Story – Orban Wallace (United Kingdom)

Atelier de conversation – Bernhard Braunstein (Austria/France/Lichtenstein)

Before Summer Ends – Maryam Goormaghtigh (Switzerland/France)

A Campaign of Their Own – Lionel Rupp (Switzerland)

Land of the Free – Camilla Magid (Denmark/Finland)

Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle – Gustavo Salmerón (Spain)

A Memory in Khaki – Alfoz Tanjour (Qatar)

My Life without Air – Bojana Burna (Croatia)

Richard Müller: Unknown – Miro Remo (Slovak Republic/Czech Republic)

Tarzan’s Testicles – Alexandru Solomon (Romania/France)

The White World According to Daliborek – Vít Klusák (Czech Republic/Poland/Slovak Republic/United Kingdom)