You Were Never Really Here (2017)
Children of the Night (2016)
Suntan (2016)
The Midwife (2017)
The Queen of Spain (2016)
The Square (2017)
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Queen of Spain (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

New Media

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Analysis

People

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European Film School Network

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Italy

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Alessandro Gassmann filming Il premio

by 

- Produced by Italian International Film, Gassman’s second directorial effort tells the story of the journey undertaken by an author honoured with the Nobel Prize, starring Gigi Proietti

Alessandro Gassmann filming Il premio
A photo taken during the shoot for Il premio (© Anna Camerlingo)

The shoot is under way for Il premio (lit. “The Prize”) by Alessandro Gassmann, produced by Fulvio and Federica Lucisano’s Italian International Film, with Vision Distribution and in conjunction with IDM – South Tyrol Film Commission. In his second directorial venture, following Razzabastarda [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (which won a Special Mention at the 2012 Rome Film Fest), Gassmann portrays the journey of Giovanni Passamonte (played by Gigi Proietti), an internationally renowned author who has been honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Afraid of flying, Passamonte decides to head to Stockholm by car with Rinaldo (Rocco Papaleo), his long-serving assistant. Unexpectedly, they are joined by his two children: Oreste (played by Gassmann himself), who owns a gym on the verge of being shut down, and Lucrezia (Anna Foglietta), a neurotic pushover of a blogger. During the many legs of this journey packed with unexpected twists and turns, the group bumps into a variety of curious people who ironically call into question all of the lead characters’ certainties, finally forcing them to discover surprising family dynamics and get to the bottom of who they really are. 

The cast also includes Matilda De AngelisMarco ZitelliErica Blanc and Andrea Jonasson. The screenplay was written by Valter Lupo (Onda su onda [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and the director himself, while the cinematography has been entrusted to Federico Schlatter, as was the case for Gassmann’s feature debut. The shoot is taking place in South Tyrol, Denmark and Rome. Il premio will be distributed in Italy by Vision.

(Translated from Italian)

 

comments
Cannes Report 2017
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss

ELO Film School