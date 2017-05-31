Alessandro Gassmann filming Il premio

by Camillo De Marco

31/05/2017 - Produced by Italian International Film, Gassman’s second directorial effort tells the story of the journey undertaken by an author honoured with the Nobel Prize, starring Gigi Proietti

The shoot is under way for Il premio (lit. “The Prize”) by Alessandro Gassmann, produced by Fulvio and Federica Lucisano’s Italian International Film, with Vision Distribution and in conjunction with IDM – South Tyrol Film Commission. In his second directorial venture, following Razzabastarda (which won a Special Mention at the 2012 Rome Film Fest), Gassmann portrays the journey of Giovanni Passamonte (played by Gigi Proietti), an internationally renowned author who has been honoured with the Nobel Prize in Literature.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Afraid of flying, Passamonte decides to head to Stockholm by car with Rinaldo (Rocco Papaleo), his long-serving assistant. Unexpectedly, they are joined by his two children: Oreste (played by Gassmann himself), who owns a gym on the verge of being shut down, and Lucrezia (Anna Foglietta), a neurotic pushover of a blogger. During the many legs of this journey packed with unexpected twists and turns, the group bumps into a variety of curious people who ironically call into question all of the lead characters’ certainties, finally forcing them to discover surprising family dynamics and get to the bottom of who they really are.

The cast also includes Matilda De Angelis, Marco Zitelli, Erica Blanc and Andrea Jonasson. The screenplay was written by Valter Lupo (Onda su onda ) and the director himself, while the cinematography has been entrusted to Federico Schlatter, as was the case for Gassmann’s feature debut. The shoot is taking place in South Tyrol, Denmark and Rome. Il premio will be distributed in Italy by Vision.

(Translated from Italian)